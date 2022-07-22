Malaysia’s AMMB Muling Sale of $300 Million Asset Manager, Sources Say

Elffie Chew and Manuel Baigorri
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AMMB Holdings Bhd., a financial services group in Malaysia, is weighing a sale of its asset management unit that could be valued at as much as $300 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Kuala Lumpur-listed company has been approached by other industry players and private equity firms which have expressed interest in AmInvest, the people said. A deal could value the asset management unit at between $250 million and $300 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Considerations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that AMMB will proceed with a sale, the people said. A representative for AMMB couldn’t immediately comment.

AMMB could be joining other banks in Southeast Asia that are divesting their non-core assets. In Thailand, Kasikornbank Pcl is considering selling its asset management arm, Bloomberg News has reported. Affin Bank Bhd. in Malaysia won the local regulator’s approval this month to sell its 63% stake in Affin-Hwang Asset Management Bhd., according to an exchange filing.

AmInvest is the brand name for the fund management business of AMMB comprising AmFunds Management Bhd. and AmIslamic Funds Management Sdn Bhd., according to its website. The firm has over 40 years of investing experience with total assets under management of about 47.6 billion ringgit ($10.7 billion) as of the end of March.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet, Amazon look ready to join Dow Industrials after stock splits

    Dow and Travelers could be booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average if tech giants Alphabet and Amazon are added.

  • Stocks Waver on Growth Jitters; Euro Unwinds Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered Friday as worries about the economic outlook sapped some of this week’s global equity rebound.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseThe Stoxx 600 Index erased a loss to

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings

    Bitcoin fell 5% on Thursday morning in Asia — after briefly moving above US$24,000 overnight — as Tesla Inc. said it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. The cryptocurrency was at US$22,767 in midday trading, per CoinMarketCap. See related article: Ethereum price breaks US$1,600, Ethereum Classic surges 22% Fast facts In a shareholder letter […]

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns inflation poses a fresh threat to investors - and cautions against banking on a huge stock rally

    Investors are facing high inflation for the first time in 40 years, and their preferred strategies might fail to protect them against it, Burry said.

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has piled nearly $10 billion into Occidental Petroleum this year - and built 75% of its stake in only 11 days

    Buffett's conglomerate has purchased nearly 20% of the oil-and-gas company over the course of 29 trading days this year.

  • 2 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging To Be Bought Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years. As such, investing in them is almost as much about a capital growth opportunity as it is a matter of income/dividends. In that vein of thought, here's why Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are worth buying right now.

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.