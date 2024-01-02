Malaysia’s Anwar Brushes Off Alleged Plot to Topple Government

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed apparent attempts to topple his government, saying he will continue to focus on the Southeast Asian country’s economic development.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Anwar told reporters he was aware of the so-called “Dubai Move” — an alleged meeting among Malaysian opposition leaders in the United Arab Emirates last month, aimed at undermining the prime minister.

“This is their work, but there is no effect,” Anwar said in Putrajaya after officiating the launch of a national database hub to ensure a fair distribution of subsidies. “What is important is that the government has launched a program for the people.”

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, who is a member of Anwar’s coalition, earlier Tuesday said the Dubai meeting also involved individuals from the ruling bloc, according to Malaysiakini. Leaders from the opposition Perikatan Nasional pact as well as Zahid’s party have denied being part of such a plot, the Star reported.

Malaysia is no stranger to political maneuvering and reconfiguration. A 2020 gathering between ruling and opposition parties led to Mahathir Mohamad resigning as prime minister the following day, throwing his government into disarray. The country has since seen three different premiers, with Anwar rising to power in 2022 following a hung parliament.

Anwar earlier Tuesday unveiled the Central Database Hub, or Padu, that’s key to his plans to reform Malaysia’s blanket subsidies and reduce a budget gap that’s among the widest in Southeast Asia. The data collated through Padu will help the government identify those qualified to receive federal aid, said Anwar.

All Malaysians currently enjoy subsidies on retail prices of RON-95 grade fuel — the cheapest petrol available in the country — as well as diesel and cooking oil. The government also cushions electricity prices, with lower tariffs for most domestic users. That’s left Malaysia grappling with a hefty subsidy bill, which is anticipated to have exceeded 81 billion ringgit ($17.6 billion) last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.