Malaysia Assures Flow of Goods, Cargo to Singapore, Lee Says

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Malaysia has assured Singapore that the flow of goods and cargo, including food supplies, between both countries will continue, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Lee posted the comments after speaking with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin by phone today.Malaysians living in Johor but working in Singapore will have to comply with the Malaysian lockdown order, Lee said in the post. The measure will prevent them from commuting daily, for the time being. The Singapore government is working out arrangements with companies to help these Malaysian workers stay in Singapore temporarily, if they would like to do so, Lee said.Both countries appointed senior ministers to coordinate responses to the coronavirus outbreak, Lee said. These will cover measures that both nations can work on together, or whenever the actions of one country will affect the other.Lee reiterates other Singapore government officials comments that there is no need to worry about food supplies as the city-state is prepared for such an eventuality and have plans in place to cope. Read more: Singapore Faces Bigger Contraction as Malaysia Shuts Borders Earlier: Singapore Acts to Calm Food Supply Fears as Malaysia Bans Travel

To contact the reporter on this story: Melissa Cheok in Singapore at mcheok2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.