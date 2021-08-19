Malaysia Bonds Lag Indonesia Debt on Fiscal and Political Risks

Marcus Wong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ringgit bonds have lagged rupiah notes as Malaysia’s fiscal outlook deteriorated. Political uncertainties may add to the risks.

Benchmark 10-year Malaysian debt has underperformed Indonesian securities, with the extra yield on the latter shrinking to 305 basis points, near the lowest in over three years. Easing bond supply and a greater sensitivity to lower Treasury yields have aided rupiah notes.

A worsening outlook for ringgit bonds could deter global funds and hamper Malaysia’s efforts to plug its budget shortfall ahead of a possible general election in the coming year. In contrast, President Joko Widodo’s commitment to fiscal consolidation has anchored confidence in rupiah notes and helped counter the damping effect posed by the prospect of less U.S. stimulus.

Benchmark yields on 10-year ringgit securities have fallen two basis points since end-June to 3.27% while a Bloomberg Barclays index of Malaysian notes delivered a loss of 1.4%.

In comparison, yields on rupiah notes due in a decade slid almost 30 basis points this quarter to 6.32%. A gauge of Indonesian securities gained 3% during the period to outperform all its emerging Asian peers.

The divergence has been due in part to the fiscal outlook. While Indonesia has stuck to its 2021 budget deficit target of 5.7% of gross domestic product, Malaysia has widened the estimate for its shortfall for this year twice -- most recently to 6.5% to 7% of GDP -- on the back of stimulus spending to mitigate the fallout from the outbreak.

Political turmoil, fueled by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation this week, adds another layer of risk. The race to succeed him has started, and investors will parse the list of possible candidates to get an idea of the economic policies that lie ahead. Lawmakers who support Ismail Sabri Yaakob to become the new prime minister are set to have an audience with the nation’s king on Thursday.

“In the near term, there may be further uncertainties about whether there will be a new government in place any time soon,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Beyond that, any government is likely to remain expansionary in its fiscal stance given the likelihood of an election some time soon, perhaps in 2022.”

Yield Correlation

Malaysian bonds were under pressure even before the latest bout of political turmoil. Global funds pulled $852 million from the securities in July, the first net withdrawal in 15 months, central bank data show. Indonesia recorded $576 million of outflows the same month, although that’s been reversed by $617 million of inflows so far in August, according to figures from the Finance Ministry.

High-beta Indonesian bonds have also benefited from the recent drop in U.S. Treasury yields, as the 15-day correlation between the respective 10-year benchmarks averaged 0.70 in August. In comparison, the link between similar-maturity Malaysia and U.S. yields stands at 0.29, which suggests that Treasuries have had less of an impact on ringgit yields.

Lastly, foreign positioning in rupiah debt is lighter than in ringgit securities. Twelve-month foreign inflows into Indonesia’s bonds are 0.4 standard deviations below the five-year average while the same gauge for Malaysia is 1.1 standard deviations above the five-year mean.

Overseas investors have trimmed holdings in Indonesian bonds since the start of 2020, rendering the risk of further outflows on the back of a global selloff more manageable, said Jennifer Kusuma, Singapore-based senior strategist for Asia rates at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

(Adds lawmakers’ meeting with the king in seventh paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent’s Martin Lau Explains China’s Tech Sector Crackdown

    Martin Lau, president and executive director of China’s tech and entertainment industry leader Tencent, on Wednesday explained the positive outcome from the maelstrom of new regulation that the Chinese government is currently imposing on the internet. In less than a year, regulators from multiple departments and ministries have besieged the country’s leading private sector companies. […]

  • Toyota to slash September production due to global chip shortage - Nikkei

    Toyota had no immediate response to a request for comment. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production at car companies, compounding a months-long pandemic-fuelled chip crunch. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales volumes, said his month it was facing an unpredictable business environment due to fresh COVID-19 cases in emerging countries, semiconductor shortage, and soaring material prices.

  • Leader in last Afghan holdout against Taliban praises protesters

    Ousted Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who's helping lead resistance in the last holdout against the Taliban in Afghanistan's northeast, on Thursday praised protesters who raised the national flag in defiance of the new government.Driving the news: Saleh, who's declared himself Afghanistan's "legitimate caretaker president," in a tweet expressed his "support and appreciation for the courageous and patriotic movement of the honorable" protesters — who were shot at by the Taliban in at least three

  • Worldwide Crypto Adoption Skyrockets Over 880% In One Year

    Recent research by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reveals that cryptocurrencies saw an impressive growth rate over the last year. What Happened: According to a Wednesday Chainalysis paper, "global cryptocurrency adoption is skyrocketing," having "grown by over 880% in the last year." At the end of last year's second quarter, total global adoption stood at 2.5, while at the end of Q2 2021, it stood at 24. This data suggests that "global adoption has grown by over 2300% since Q3 2019." Stil

  • At least three dead in anti-Taliban Jalalabad protests

    A Taliban source said one person had been killed in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.The witnesses said the shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in Jalalabad.Video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city who were carrying the Afghan flag fleeing with the sound of gunshots in the background.A former police official told Reuters separately that four people had been killed and 13 injured in the protests, without giving further details.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Buyers Could Take Profits as Volume Declines

    Some analysts are optimistic about the long-term recovery in crypto prices, although the pace of the upside will likely slow over the short term.

  • HDFC Bank Goes Abroad for AT1 Bond Sale Amid India Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s HDFC Bank Ltd. sold a riskier dollar bond overseas that helps bolster its balance sheet, in a move that local peers may follow after the market regulator tightened its rules in the domestic market.The country’s biggest lender by market capitalization priced Additional Tier 1 notes in the offshore market at a yield of 3.7%. Those are unsecured securities with voluntary call options but no set maturity. It’s only the second such deal abroad from an Indian lender after the St

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back through to $47,500 Would Bring $49,000 into Play

    It’s a bullish morning for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $49,000 levels…

  • Kids Can't Get COVID-19 Vaccines Yet. But We Do Have Ways to Protect Them

    Lest we forget, all children under 12 years of age fall into the latter category. As pediatric pulmonologists, we care for children with chronic respiratory conditions whose lives are threatened by COVID-19, as well as previously healthy children who have suffered from COVID-19 infections. As of the most recent data, some 4.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 29 Stocks That Every Retiree Should Own

    It's hard to imagine that there's an investor in America -- particularly one nearing retirement age -- who didn't rethink their strategy between the outbreak of the virus and today. A lot has changed...

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Plug Power (PLUG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Plug Power (PLUG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Why Tilray Bears Could Go Up In Smoke If History Repeats

    Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gapped up over 5% higher on Wednesday before dropping down to fill the area and bouncing. After the markets closed on Tuesday, the cannabis giant announced it had acquired a majority stake in amended MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Mergers and Acquisitions may be the topic of conversation for a while as leaders in the sector take out the smaller companies in preparation to dominate the U.S. industry if the country moves fo