Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A vial containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Bavarian Red Cross vaccination center, in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.

The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Malaysia to 25 million doses, enough to cover 39% of its population, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

