Malaysia central bank slashes 2021 growth outlook on COVID-19 surge, lockdowns

Shoppers wearing protective masks shop at a market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur
A. Ananthalakshmi and Mei Mei Chu
·3 min read

By A. Ananthalakshmi and Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy expanded more quickly than expected on an annual basis in the second quarter, but the central bank slashed its 2021 growth forecast as rising COVID-19 cases and new lockdown measures weighed on the outlook.

Gross domestic product rose 16.1% from a COVID-induced slump a year ago, helped by an improvement in domestic demand and robust exports, and beating expectations for 14.3% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

The economy bounced back from its worst contraction in over two decades in the second-quarter of 2020.

But gross domestic product shrank on a quarterly basis while the central bank cut its full-year growth forecast to 3.0%-4.0% from 6-7.5% previously.

Malaysia has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, reporting record-high cases and deaths in recent days, and has grappled with some form of lockdown since May.

But the central bank is optimistic that the country's vaccination drive will allow for a gradual reopening of the economy and a rebound in the second half of the year.

"Malaysia's growth recovery is expected to broadly resume in the later part of the second half of 2021 and improve going into 2022," Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said in a statement.

Capital Economics economist Alex Holmes said that while Malaysia's immediate outlook has deteriorated, its ramped up inoculation program should offer some hope.

About 50% of the total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"While we expect weakness to continue this quarter, we have a strong bounce back pencilled in for Q4 and are sticking with our full-year GDP growth estimate of 5%," Holmes said in a research note.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 2% in the second quarter of 2021, after growing 2.7% in the first three months of the year.

ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY

While the central bank expected GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, Governor Nor Shamsiah said the bank's monetary policy will remain accommodative and that it has the policy space to respond further if necessary.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 125 basis points in 2020 to help the economy withstand the fallout of the pandemic while the government has also rolled out over 340 billion ringgit ($80.28 billion) in stimulus and aid measures since last year.

OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto said the "severe slashing" of the 2021 outlook may be a prelude to an interest rate cut next month.

"Even as it pointed out a gradual recovery to come in Q4 and growth acceleration into next year, the bodily blows that the economy is suffering through now, as reflected in the new downbeat forecast, necessitates a response in the form of easing," he said.

The central bank also said it will ensure that financial markets remain orderly, in response to a question about political instability in the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has faced infighting in his governing coalition for months. The premier last week rejected fresh calls to quit and said he will face a confidence vote in parliament next month to test his majority.

"Political stability will certainly provide policy certainty," said Nor Shamsiah.

($1 = 4.2350 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Discovery Legal Challenge Escalates Poland-U.S. Media Row

    (Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. plans to take legal action against the Polish government for potential breach of a bilateral investment treaty with the U.S., escalating a standoff over the media giant’s television assets in the east European country.A “notice of dispute” for violating the pact between the two NATO allies was sent to President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Discovery said late on Thursday.A day earlier, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed legislation that -- if implemented -- will

  • Libor Shift Quickens in Singapore as Contracts Jump Fourfold

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks in Singapore are embracing a new benchmark for derivatives transactions as the city state prepares to transition away from Libor by the end of September.The outstanding amount of financial contracts pegged to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average jumped fourfold to $87.4 billion in July from May, according to data from LCH Ltd. But, that’s still a fraction of the $1 trillion of products that are linked to the Singapore Swap-Offer Rate, which is computed using Libor, figures f

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell fled the stage at his cyber symposium at the same time news broke that Dominion's billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against him would proceed

    Lindell is holding a 72-hour marathon online event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and he said Wednesday that he would stay onstage for all three days.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • In a cutting response to a Fox News question, Jen Psaki said Trump suggested people 'inject versions of poison into their veins' as a COVID-19 cure

    Psaki was responding to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who suggested President Joe Biden was responsible for vaccine hesitancy.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • The Fed should raise rates to 5% to quench overheating economy, Taylor rule says

    STANFORD, Calif. (Project Syndicate)—Over the past few months, there has been a growing chorus of economic observers voicing concerns about the increase of inflation in the United States. Much of the commentary (including my own) has focused on the Federal Reserve’s apparent continuation of easy monetary policy in the face of rising prices. To understand why it is exceptional, one need look no further than the Fed’s own July 9, 2021, Monetary Policy Report, which includes long-studied policy rules that would prescribe a policy rate higher than the current actual rate.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • This Recently Arrested Trump Ally Could Have a Lot to Say About Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner

    The news that Donald Trump’s ally, Tom Barrack, was arrested in late July seemed to be a blip on the radar amid the news of Allen Weisselberg’s tax fraud case as CFO of the Trump Organization. The private equity investor was booked on federal charges for lobbying the former president on behalf of the United […]

  • Those who show up at COVID debates wearing yellow stars forfeit the right to be heard

    Let’s call yellow star protesters what they are: a hate group. | Editorial

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • EV Tax-Credit Plan Disappoints. It’s a Setback for Tesla and Its Rivals.

    An amendment to the $3.5 trillion spending bill would mean only people earning less than $100,000, buying vehicles for less than $40,000, would get a credit.

  • Fraternal Order of Police Slams Newsmax’s Greg Kelly as ‘Clown’ for False Claim About Capitol Riot Officer

    The National Fraternal Order of Police condemned Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Wednesday for a weeks-old comment about Capitol riot responder Officer Michael Fanone. “As law enforcement officers, we leave our personal politics at the stationhouse door. @gregkellyusa suggesting that hero Officer Fanone was mistaken for ANTIFA, despite the POLICE RIOT GEAR he was wearing, is downright dangerous. Don’t believe the lies being spewed by this clown,” said a tweet from the FOP’s account. On July 27, the first d