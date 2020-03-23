Malaysia coronavirus cases up by 212 in biggest daily jump

Health workers in protective suits wait for patients in a tent erected to test for coronavirus at a clinic, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 212 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the biggest daily jump in the Southeast Asian country and bringing the total to 1,518.

About 970 of the total cases are linked to a religious gathering last month near the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection rose to 14, the ministry said.





(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Toby Chopra)