Malaysia Debt Turns Into Emerging Market Haven as Fed Hikes Near

Marcus Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are flocking to Malaysian bonds as higher oil prices and demand from domestic pension funds turn the nation’s debt into a Southeast Asian haven.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Overseas investors bought $1.1 billion of the country’s bonds in January, the most in nine months, while local demand got a boost from institutional investors seeking assurance that only government securities provide. The relentless buying kept the nation’s debt insulated from the selloff in U.S. Treasuries, with the correlation between the 10-year benchmarks dropping close to zero, signaling no interdependence.

Foreigners will continue to load up on Malaysian bonds in the first half of 2022, as ringgit yields have been resilient against rising global rates, said Duncan Tan, a Singapore-based foreign exchange and interest-rate strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. A range-bound dollar will also keep the higher Malaysian yields attractive, according to Tan.

Despite the $4.1 billion foreign bond inflows since 2021, global fund positioning isn’t overweight yet, with 12-month inflows only slightly higher than the five-year average. Demand from local pension funds is also expected to rise as contributions to the nation’s Employees Provident Fund pick up as the effect of the Covid pandemic wanes, according to Michelle Chia, regional head of Treasury & Markets research at CIMB Investment Bank Bhd. in Kuala Lumpur.

Pension fund holdings of government debt had risen for three straight quarters to 244 billion ringgit ($58 billion) in the three months to September, according to the latest available data from the central bank. Global market volatility will continue to drive institutional demand for government haven assets, Chia said.

Another factor supporting Malaysian bonds has been the relatively resilient ringgit, as the oil-exporting nation has been buoyed by Brent crude prices that have risen above $100 per barrel. Despite the 37 basis-point surge in the 10-year U.S. yield this year, the Malaysian equivalent has risen by less than 10 basis points to 3.68%, with the ringgit only weakening by 0.9% against the dollar over the period.

Ringgit bonds are a haven from the conflict in Ukraine as Malaysia is the only economy with a positive oil trade balance, according to a note on Thursday from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. It recommends being overweight the securities as they have a low yield sensitivity to U.S. rates, and sizable foreign central bank ownership.

(Updates prices in second last paragraph and adds DBS comments in the final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blankfein Meeting Was to Get Najib Kids Goldman Jobs, 1MDB Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s prime minister Najib Razak was looking for a lot from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in exchange for his business.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Urges Russia to Hold Off on Escalation: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipAfter a 2009 meeting wi

  • Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure

    The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund will be paused due to late disclosure of some evidence by prosecutors to the defense, the judge in the case ruled on Wednesday. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to launder money and to violate an anti-bribery law. Prosecutors say Ng received millions of dollars in kickbacks for helping embezzle funds from 1MDB.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures and global stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Ext

  • Explainer-Why Europe’s mobile telecom market is ripe for consolidation

    Talk of consolidation among European mobile carriers has grown louder with several executives voicing support as cut-throat price wars drive up debt and limit funds for 5G network upgrades. While Spain's Telefonica has been raising the topic of mergers for years, it has been joined only recently by the likes of Vodafone and Norway's Telenor. The subject is likely to be high on the agenda when top telecom executives gather later this month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with Britain's Vodafone noting that the need for fast, reliable networks highlighted by the pandemic had helped regulators realise the value of investment.

  • Booking Results Beat Wall Street Views, But More Volatility Seen

    BKNG stock climbed as its fourth-quarter results beat analyst estimates, but the travel company sees more volatility ahead.

  • Is Sea Limited (SE) A Great Investment Pick?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 27.5% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter, compared to the 11.0% and 7.0% respective gains of its benchmarks, the S&P 500 and MSCI World Index for […]

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia attacks Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Shortly after President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised what he called a special military operation, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the Ukraine government accused Moscow of launching a full-scale invasion. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

  • Russia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, including shelling from Belarus across northern border, have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Extend Losses as U.S.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Intel Corporation (INTC)

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Conflict between Ukraine and Russia is ratcheting up, but these U.S. companies have had years to prepare

    Financial markets around the world are getting whipsawed as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate. Investors and traders have even been dumping U.S. stocks that have limited exposure to the region. “We’re seeing interest in Russia and Ukraine, which arguably might be related to some of the security concerns short term here,” Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac (GNRC) said on its earnings call Feb. 16.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

    "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," Cuban told Fox Business.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]