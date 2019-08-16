Malaysia Economic Growth Picks Up on Stronger Domestic Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economic growth quickened in the second quarter, spurred by stronger domestic demand and a rebound in commodity prices.

Gross domestic product expanded 4.9% in the second quarter from a year ago, up from 4.5% in the previous quarter. That beat the median estimate of 4.7% in a Bloomberg survey of 22 economists and was the strongest expansion since early last year.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank expects full-year GDP growth of 4.3%-4.8%, affirming the previous estimate.

Malaysia’s strong showing bucks the trend across the region, where the U.S.-China trade war has taken a toll on economies that rely on trade for their momentum. Earlier this week neighboring Singapore cut its full-year growth forecast almost to zero, and Thailand is expected to roll out a stimulus package later Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts on Thursday downgraded their forecasts for Asia’s four "Tiger" economies, given the trade tensions.

Key Insights

Malaysia’s economy grew 1.0% on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, slightly above the 0.9% estimate. Private consumption “remained as the main anchor to the economy,” with growth of 7.8%, chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a release.All sectors of the economy expanded in the quarter, with net exports growing 22.9% and services and manufacturing up 6.1% and 4.3%, respectivelyThe current-account surplus stood at 14.3 billion ringgit in the second quarter, down slightly from 16.4 billion ringgit in the first quarter but far above the 6.8 billion ringgit estimate.Loan growth surged to 6.3% in June, driven by demand for personal-use items and property purchases, which pointed to robust domestic consumption, MIDF senior analyst Imran Yassin Md Yusof saidThe central bank announced further steps to improve market liquidity ahead of a review by FTSE Russell, which will decide in September whether to keep ringgit bonds in its indexFinance Minister Lim Guan Eng is planning a “contingency package” in the 2020 budget to insulate the country from the trade war’s impact. Malaysia’s trade shrank in June as shipments to China, its second-largest export destination, slid 12% from a year ago. Mining output increased 3.3% in the second quarter after six consecutive quarters of contraction, helping industrial production rise to near 4% in the three months through June.

