Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)

