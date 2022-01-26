Malaysia former PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's 96-year-old former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, is recovering in hospital and has moved to a regular ward, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Marina Mahathir in a statement said her father has left the coronary treatment unit at the National Heart Institute and was "cheerful and eager to fully recover".

On Tuesday, the family said Mahathir had requested people not be too worried about his health.

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, was re-admitted to hospital for treatment after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8.

The hospital did not share information about the procedure.

