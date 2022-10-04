Malaysia Gears for Election-Friendly Budget With Smaller Deficit

Anisah Shukry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob prepares his re-election bid, his administration’s final budget on Friday offers him a rare opportunity to win over voters with spending proposals that many expect will be heavy on feel-good factor and light on new taxes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ismail, who is under pressure from his United Malays National Organisation party to call elections before the year is out, needs to get the budget math right before the vote. For that, he must reconcile the goal of narrowing the fiscal deficit to keep investors’ faith in the economy with the need for shielding the masses from high inflation, while ensuring economic growth remains sustainable.

“The budget proposals will be generous, filled with various goodies for the people, providing cash assistance to low-income households,” said Imran Nurginias Ibrahim of BIMB Securities.

Economists expect Malaysia to stick with cash handouts and subsidies for targeted groups, consider a loan moratorium for small businesses to offset rising interest rates and increase allocation for health care, among other measures. The aid is key to helping Ismail build public goodwill, given some 70% of the low-income households in a World Bank survey said they were unable to meet their monthly basic needs.

Here’s what to watch for in the budget:

Fiscal Space

The government will probably aim to narrow the budget deficit to 5% of gross domestic product, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. That compares with a target of 6% of GDP for this year. That goal may be achieved by increasing revenue through higher tax compliance, rather than announcing new taxes for locals, or cutting back on subsidies that are expected to reach a record 80 billion ringgit ($17 billion) this year, the survey showed.

Limited fiscal space also means the budget won’t be overly expansionary, said Apurva Sanghi, World Bank’s lead economist for Malaysia. A record 332.1 billion ringgit was allocated for this year’s spending plan to spur post-Covid recovery.

Other revenue-raising initiatives could include a 15% tax on multinational companies, increasing government debt by tapping domestic savings or relying on additional dividends from state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. Thanks to high energy prices, Petronas doubled its dividend to the government this year to 50 billion ringgit.

Targeted Subsidies

Fiscal consolidation could also be achieved via reduced spending.

The government’s special Covid-19 fund is set to expire next year, and the recent fall in global commodity prices could lower subsidy commitments, according to CGS-CIMB analysts Ivy Ng and Nagulan Ravi. Those factors, as well as implementing targeted fuel subsidies, could result in total savings of about 23 billion ringgit, the analysts said.

Sectors or industries that will likely benefit from the budget include consumer staples, food, affordable housing and tourism, according to Maybank. Eyes will also be on the announcement of new major infrastructure projects, especially the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Phase 3, they said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess

    The former president is hoping the court he stocked with conservatives can help prevent the DOJ from reviewing confidential material seized by the FBI

  • Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

    The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.

  • Justice Sonia Sotomayor calls out Justice Samuel Alito in AL redistricting case: "Justice Alito gave the game away."

    Justice Sonia Sotomayor called out Justice Samuel Alito in the Alabama redistricting case. In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court will be deciding an extremely important case regarding gerrymandering. After the 2020 Census, Alabama redid their congressional redistricting map for 2021 that was drawn by the state's GOP-legislature.

  • California is giving out $1,050 inflation relief checks

    Qualifying Californians will receive relief payments via direct deposit or debit card starting this Friday.

  • Trump personally packed a stash of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago, report says. He kept hundreds more until the FBI seized them.

    Trump had personal oversight over the 15 boxes returned to NARA in January, the Washington Post reported. Many sensitive documents were retained.

  • Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

    Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:46 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

  • How the Lincoln Project Hoodwinked Anti-Trump Liberals

    ShowtimeThe Lincoln Project, the super PAC created in late 2019 to help defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, is one of the largest trolling operations in modern human history, designed to alter the country’s political future by getting inside—and thoroughly screwing with—the commander-in-chief’s head.Formed and led by disenfranchised big-time Republican consultants and strategists, it produced viral ads that took the fight directly to Trump. Thanks to its blistering attacks, it

  • Elon Musk Has a Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla CEO has proposed a controversial peace plan but explained that it aims to avoid an apocalyptic situation.

  • DeSantis’ white go-go boots aren’t the problem. It’s his relentless politicking amid Ian’s rubble | Opinion

    No, I don’t care if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows up to a disaster wearing white boots evocative of the go-go dancer footwear I adored in junior high school, now sold online as a Halloween costume.

  • Trump's racist comment on Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, draws criticism from the right

    Sen. Rick Scott avoided calling out Trump directly, instead responding vaguely: "it's never OK to be a racist."

  • 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

    Scott Jennings said Trump's post had "assassination instructions" for McConnell and "blatant racism" toward his wife, Trump official Elaine Chao.

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny the Justice Department’s request to expedite the case, arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 docum

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: The latest maps and key developments

    One month after their counteroffensive began, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground following months of Russia’s advances in the south and east of the country.

  • Russian defence ministry maps suggest rapid pullbacks in Ukraine

    Russian defence ministry maps presented on Tuesday appeared to show rapid withdrawals of Russian invasion forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The ministry's daily video briefing made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian strikes, the shaded area designating Russian military control was much smaller than the day before. In northeast Ukraine, where Russia suffered a rout last month, its forces along a frontline running some 70 km southward from Kupiansk along the River Oskil appeared to have retreated some 20 km to the east, as far as the border of Luhansk province.

  • Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul 'dangerous'

    Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game. Paul revived those traumatic events in his bid for reelection this year, with an incendiary social media video attacking his Democratic challenger, Charles Booker.

  • Think Biden's Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures

    If that revenue source shrinks at a time when more seniors start filing benefit claims, the program is apt to rapidly use up its cash reserves, known as its trust funds. Meanwhile, Social Security's trust funds are expected to run dry in 2035, as per the program's latest Trustees Report. Once that happens, benefit cuts will be on the table.