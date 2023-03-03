Malaysia High Court Acquits Ex-PM Najib in 1MDB Audit Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak scored a rare legal victory Friday as the country’s high court freed him from one of his cases involving troubled state fund 1MDB.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that the prosecution had failed to adduce credible evidence that warrants a case for Najib in his corruption trial related to the audit report of 1MDB.

