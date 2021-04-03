Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affair Hishammuddin Hussein leaves after a meeting at United Malays National Organization (UMNO) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mei Mei Chu
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother".

Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

However he provoked controversy back home when he told his counterpart in a joint press briefing on Thursday: "You will always be my elder brother."

China is Malaysia's largest trade partner, but relations between the two countries have been tested in recent years by Beijing's increasingly assertive foreign policy in the region, particularly its maritime claims in the resource-rich South China Sea, some of which conflict with Malaysia's own claims.

Some Malaysians took to social media to chide Hishammuddin, saying he appeared to be appeasing the global superpower, while opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim demanded the minister retract his comment and issue an apology to the country.

"This is not the language and style that should be used in the world of diplomacy and international relations because it seems to put Malaysia's status as a foreign puppet," he said on Saturday.

"As a country that is neutral and not in favour of any great power in the world, his statement is clearly a form of insult to our own country," Anwar said.

Following the criticism, Hishammuddin said on Twitter that he had said "elder brother" to show respect to Wang Yi, and that the words did not refer to Malaysia's relationship with China.

He said he had been "respecting that Wang Yi is older, and a more senior foreign minister; hence 'elder brother' to me personally".

"Being respectful does not signify weakness," he added.

"Rest assured that Malaysia remains independent, principled and pragmatic in terms of our foreign policy - founded on the values of peace, humanity, justice, and equality."

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea minister expects China to play role in N.Korea peacemaking

    "South Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and toward permanent peacemaking policies," Chung Eui-yong was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Chung extended the invitation to President Xi Jinping to visit when COVID-19 stabilises.

  • South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

    South Korea’s foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen on Saturday, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. Ahead of the trip, South Korea's newly appointed Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told reporters that he expected North Korea to be a key issue in talks with Wang Yi. In his opening statement, Wang said China and South Korea will “seek a process for a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue,” as part of pursuing policies for permanent peace amid North Korea's nuclear standoff with Washington.

  • Taiwan says European countries helping with submarine project

    European countries are providing help for Taiwan's indigenous submarine project, the island's defence ministry said, in a rare admission that the sensitive programme is not getting assistance solely from the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has worked for years to revamp its submarine force, some of which dates back to World War Two. The U.S. government in 2018 gave the green light for U.S. manufacturers to participate in the programme, a move widely seen as helping Taiwan secure major components, though it is unclear which U.S. companies are involved.

  • Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

    Vietnam has appealed to diplomats from the United States, European Union and Japan to help it secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, as part of efforts to acquire the 150 million doses needed to cover its adult population. Vietnam has received about 930,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine so far but wants to procure doses from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinovac, and Russia's Sputnik V shot. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on Thursday asked Japan's embassy for help with technology transfer for vaccine production and testing in Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

  • Vaccines are the hottest new way to establish global influence

    The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.

  • Beauty queen takes Myanmar's democratic fight to international stage

    Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week's Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she'll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. On Friday, she said her compatriots in an anti-coup movement would not back away from a struggle that has so far claimed close to 550 lives in the two months since the generals overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up," she told Reuters.

  • Mama Pit Bull Leads Shelter Employees to Rescue Her 4 Golden Girl Puppies

    With snow on the way, animal shelter staff in Colorado knew there were puppies out on the street. Luckily, they found them.

  • China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases; Myanmar link seen in Yunnan

    Mainland China reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on April 2, up from nine a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday, as officials in the country's southwest linked a local outbreak to Myanmar. The National Health Commission said seven of the new cases were local infections in Yunnan province, where a COVID-19 cluster has emerged in the city of Ruili bordering Myanmar. Genetic analysis of cases in Ruili suggest they stemmed from viruses imported from Myanmar and are not related to other recent localised outbreaks in China, state media reported, citing a press briefing.

  • U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

  • Police: Mental illness behind NYC Asian attacks

    The new head of the NYPD's Asian Hate Crimes Task Force says a history of mental illness is the common denominator behind the people arrested recently for bias attacks against Asian people in the city. (April 2)

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides

    Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • 3 things Biden's Department of Education has done so far to tackle the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis

    In two months, Biden's Education secretary has canceled $2.3 billion of debt for defrauded borrowers and those with disabilities. Billions more await.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.