Malaysia Looks to Ease Migrant Worker Shortage as Borders Reopen

Anuradha Raghu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is looking to ease a pandemic-driven labor crunch that has choked its key plantation and manufacturing industries by hastening the hiring of migrant workers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country is expected to hire nearly 180,000 workers over the next six weeks, according to Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan. A special committee will meet daily from April 15 to speed up the approval process, state news agency Bernama reported Wednesday, citing Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Malaysia froze the hiring of foreign workers in the past two years to stem the spread of Covid, leading to an acute labor shortage especially in the palm oil plantation sector which suffered billions of dollars in lost revenue. The country re-opened borders on April 1, and is transitioning to the endemic phase of the outbreak.

Although various association had urged the freeze to be lifted sooner, the government has to first ensure that locals didn’t want those jobs, Saravanan said. But that proved difficult as locals shunned jobs that were viewed as dirty, dangerous, and difficult -- especially in plantations -- and preferred to become e-hailing drivers to earn more money, he said.

“Why would they work in a plantation sector when they could drive a Grab?”, he said. “It’s not an employers markets any more. The scenario has completely changed.”

Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

There are only about 1.17 million registered foreign workers in Malaysia, down from 1.7 million before the pandemic, Saravanan said.

The ministry received 519,937 applications as of April 7 from employers across various industries. About 24,500 workers are due to complete their interviews by April 27, with another 150,000 expected to enter the country in six weeks after completing their verification process, according to the minister.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 things you probably should be doing in Milwaukee this Easter weekend

    Easter weekend is typically for family and friends, but that doesn't mean you have to do them at home. Here are events going on around Milwaukee.

  • Our egg-cellent list of Easter events

    From Easter egg hunts to photo ops with the Easter Bunny, we found a few places where you can have a hoppin’ good time this Easter weekend.

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why

  • Commercial crew in full stride aboard space station, , having "a ton of fun"

    The mission commander and his three crewmates are plowing through a full slate of research and public outreach.

  • Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

    The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting later in the day, to see whether they were in the same, more hawkish mood as their global peers. "At the beginning of the week I was saying everything followed from the ongoing grind higher in U.S. yields, equities were off, the dollar was soaring, and now because of what's happening in Treasuries, everything has reversed," said Ray Atrrill global head of FX strategy at National Bank of Australia.

  • Power struggle: How the US Army is tackling the logistics of battlefield electricity

    An infantry soldier's primary focus was once ammunition, dry socks and enough water to survive in the field. But today there's a need for vast stores of power just to manage daily operations.

  • Judge finds Tesla liable to Black former worker who alleged bias, but slashes payout

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said on Wednesday Tesla Inc was liable to a Black elevator operator who said the electric car company ignored racial abuse at the factory where he worked, but reduced a nearly $137 million jury award to $15 million. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October found that Tesla subjected Owen Diaz to a hostile environment at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California by allowing and failing to stop the racism he faced. Diaz, who worked at the plant for nine months in 2015 and 2016, said other employees used racist slurs when speaking to him, and scrawled swastikas and slurs including the "N-word" on bathroom walls.

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’

  • Mercedes-Benz completes 1,000 km electric drive on energy-efficient design

    Mercedes-Benz aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 km (62 miles), its chief technology officer (CTO) said on Thursday, a third more efficient than the current average for electric cars. Speaking as the carmaker celebrated the successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 km from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur on a single charge, CTO Markus Schaefer said efficient design was key to maximising an electric car's range. "First we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said at a media roundtable, adding that customers should be able to decide the size of the battery they want based on their needs.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • A British man who joined Ukraine's marines is said to have surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol after his unit ran out of supplies and ammunition

    Aiden Aslin, 27, joined Ukraine's 39th Brigade of Marines in 2018, according to his Twitter account. It said his unit had run out of food and ammo.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Russia says blast cripples Black Sea flagship, Ukraine claims missile strike

    (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday the flagship of its Black Sea fleet was seriously damaged and its crew evacuated following an explosion that a Ukrainian official said was the result of a missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser caused ammunition to blow up, Interfax news agency reported. It did not say what caused the fire but Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the Moskva had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Randy Smith: Is it time for the U.S. and NATO to intervene in Ukraine?

    What’s wrong is all we’re doing is watching it. That’s it.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

    The viewers participated in a political study to determine whether the conservative network engaged in “partisan coverage filtering”.

  • More than $7 billion of assets suspected of belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were just frozen by the Government of Jersey

    The amount could represent over half of the billionaire's $13.9 billion fortune, which previously tumbled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jamaica’s surprise Commonwealth announcement leads to speculation over possible royal intervention

    Only last month, Jamaica’s prime minister used a visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to announce that his country would be “moving on” and removing the Queen as head of state.