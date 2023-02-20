Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's shares before the 24th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.015 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of MYR0.735. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 17% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

