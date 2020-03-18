Malaysia may extend travel, business curbs if coronavirus spread persists

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's government on Wednesday said it may consider extending a restriction of movement order if it fails to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the current curbs, which started on Wednesday and last until the end of March, will only work if the public abide by the restrictions which he said were to "break the chain of infection".

"Hence, it is important for all of us to separate ourselves and our families from exposure to the COVID-19 virus by staying at home," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Jason Neely)

  • Trump says coronavirus pandemic could bring on a recession
    Yahoo News

    Trump says coronavirus pandemic could bring on a recession

    As much of the nation went into lockdown mode, President Trump promised a months-long effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which he called an “invisible enemy” with an astonishing capacity to sicken and kill. Asked whether the country was heading for an economic recession, the president said “it may be,” although he also said he expected the economy to recover quickly once the health emergency passes. Trump's remarks at a White House press briefing, where reporters were seated in staggered rows to keep their distance, prepared the nation for months austere measures.

  • What coronavirus? Mexico's president touching people, holding rallies
    NBC News

    What coronavirus? Mexico's president touching people, holding rallies

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been slammed for disregarding his own government's social distancing guidelines to stem the growing coronavirus pandemic: AMLO, as he is called, has continued to hold mass rallies where he shakes hands and even greets supporters with hugs and kisses. López-Obrador was criticized by a blogger, Frida García, for being "irresponsible," after he declined to use hand sanitizer before entering a room to hold a news conference. This weekend, Mexico's health ministry introduced an initiative called “Sana Distancia” or “Healthy Distance” aimed at getting the public to avoid infecting one another by practicing social distancing.

  • Former California congressman Hunter gets 11 months in corruption case
    Reuters

    Former California congressman Hunter gets 11 months in corruption case

    Former U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of campaign finance fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in federal prison in a corruption case that ended the California Republican's once-promising political career. Hunter, 43, whose conviction set off a scramble within the Republican Party to succeed him while seemingly boosting Democrats' chances to gain his seat, was ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 29. Following completion of his 11-month term behind bars, Hunter is to remain under supervised release - the federal equivalent of probation - for three years, U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan in San Diego ruled.

  • San Francisco may house its homeless community in shut-down schools and churches as a 'shelter in place' order goes into effect to contain the coronavirus
    Business Insider

    San Francisco may house its homeless community in shut-down schools and churches as a 'shelter in place' order goes into effect to contain the coronavirus

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images San Francisco is one of many Bay Area cities that is now under a three-week "shelter in place" order to prevent human contact and stifle the spread of the coronavirus disease. The city's estimated 8,000 homeless individuals are exempt from the order and are encouraged to seek shelter until officials can figure out how to house them. A few options may be to turn churches, state-owned properties, and closed school campuses in the city into temporary shelters.

  • The 20 Best Gifts for Mom on Mother’s Day
    Popular Mechanics

    The 20 Best Gifts for Mom on Mother’s Day

    Set up and install one of these home products for a mom in your life. From Popular Mechanics

  • After head start on virus, Africa begins clampdown
    AFP

    After head start on virus, Africa begins clampdown

    African countries have been among the last to be hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, but as cases rise, many nations are now taking strict measures to block the deadly illness. Here is a snapshot of the situation on a continent plagued by weak health systems and shortages of doctors and hospital beds, but where many countries have top-level expertise in fighting contagious disease. Slow to arrive, but now spreading - The first case in Africa was recorded in Egypt on February 14, and by March there were only two more cases in Algeria and Nigeria.

  • Associated Press

    US sued to stop deportation of 3 children to El Salvador

    After being denied U.S. asylum in Texas and returned to a squalid camp in Mexico, a mother from El Salvador chose to send her three children back across the border alone. Now, those children face deportation, even though their father lives in Maryland and is eager to take them in, according to attorneys. Lawyers for the children sued the U.S. government Tuesday demanding that the children be released from a government facility and allowed to seek asylum.

  • Coronavirus: What are your rights if working from home?
    BBC

    Coronavirus: What are your rights if working from home?

    Everyone should work from home if they can, according to stringent new measures in the UK to combat the spread of coronavirus. For many people, homeworking will not be possible, but they still face the possibility of 14 days of self-isolation, under the guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In normal circumstances, anyone working from home should receive an assessment of their domestic workplace.

  • McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill
    The Week

    McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Mitch McConnell tells Senate Republicans to "gag and vote" for the coronavirus bill that passed the House, even if they think there are shortcomings to it. Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

  • 'We have a responsibility': Fox News declares coronavirus a crisis in abrupt U-turn
    The Guardian

    'We have a responsibility': Fox News declares coronavirus a crisis in abrupt U-turn

    Fox News, the rightwing channel that is a favorite of Donald Trump and conservatives across the US, spent the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak downplaying the threat of the virus. Hosts often claimed that those warning of the danger were “panic pushers”, or engaged in “mass hysteria”. Some on Fox News even claimed it was all an effort to try to bring down the president.

  • 'People Are Dying Left and Right.' Inside Iran's Struggle to Contain Its Coronavirus Outbreak
    Time

    'People Are Dying Left and Right.' Inside Iran's Struggle to Contain Its Coronavirus Outbreak

    In interviews with TIME, staff on the front lines of the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East painted a bleak picture of a healthcare system in the throes of a crisis that threatens to overwhelm its capacity. While experts point to critical errors in Iran's early handling of the highly infectious virus, its experience now — in terms of the high impact on healthcare systems and frontline workers — is already finding echoes around the world. “My uncle, who is a doctor, called me in tears from his hospital saying that he can't cope anymore,” a laboratory scientist working at one of five public hospitals in Qom, told TIME by phone on March 14.

  • Nine-year-old Florida girl's remains found four years after she vanished
    NBC News

    Nine-year-old Florida girl's remains found four years after she vanished

    The remains of a Florida girl who went missing in 2016 were found last week, authorities said, and her accused killer could face the death penalty. Diana Alvarez was 9 years old when she vanished in the middle of the night from her home in San Carlos Park, about 18 miles south of Fort Myers on the state's Gulf Coast. The search for her ended Thursday when her body was found in Yeehaw Junction, about 140 miles away, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

  • French people ignored officials' warnings to isolate themselves because of the coronavirus. Now they need a form to leave the house.
    Business Insider

    French people ignored officials' warnings to isolate themselves because of the coronavirus. Now they need a form to leave the house.

    LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Image As part of its accelerated fight against the coronavirus outbreak, France is requiring people to produce a form justifying why they're outside. Starting at midday on Tuesday, France will be locked down for 15 days. During the lockdown, people will be able to leave their houses only if necessary and must fill out a form that gives their reason for being outside.

  • Coronavirus surging in Southeast Asia, with new cases traced to religious gathering
    LA Times

    Coronavirus surging in Southeast Asia, with new cases traced to religious gathering

    At the end of last month, thousands of Muslim missionaries from two dozen countries congregated at a sprawling mosque complex outside the Malaysian capital for a weekend of prayer. Now authorities in multiple countries are searching for people who attended the event, a key driver of a surge in coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia that has prompted sweeping new travel restrictions and social distancing measures. Malaysian health officials said Tuesday that they had traced more than 400 infections — and one death — to the four-day gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque outside Kuala Lumpur from Feb. 27 to March 1.

  • Europe mulls shutting external borders in fight against coronavirus
    Reuters

    Europe mulls shutting external borders in fight against coronavirus

    Europe proposed shutting its external borders to foreigners for 30 days on Monday in a bid to turn the page on its scramble to contain the coronavirus, but it drew criticism for doing too little, too late. With the official death toll in Italy now above 1,800 and the number of cases growing rapidly around the continent, the crisis has exposed divisions in the 27-member European Union. Some countries have introduced border controls inside what is normally Europe's Schengen zone of open borders, while others have refused to share medical data or equipment.

  • Fujifilm shares soar after China backs drug to treat virus
    AFP

    Fujifilm shares soar after China backs drug to treat virus

    Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings sky-rocketed on Wednesday after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating coronavirus patients. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.4 percent to 5,238 yen, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. China's ministry of science and technology said late Tuesday that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir -- the main ingredient in the influenza drug Avigan, which Fujifilm markets.

  • Trump press secretary works from home after brush with coronavirus
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump press secretary works from home after brush with coronavirus

    Stephanie Grisham, communications adviser to both President Trump and his wife, Melania, said on Monday she is working from home after a close brush with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Coronavirus: Rand Paul holds up Senate vote on rescue package with doomed amendment
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Rand Paul holds up Senate vote on rescue package with doomed amendment

    As the US Senate prepares to pass a bill to help fund and speed up the response to coronavirus epidemic, Kentucky senator Rand Paul has introduced an amendment that will slow down the bill's passage – even though the amendment has no chance of passing. The bill being debated, which would provide free coronavirus testing and provisions for unemployment insurance and paid sick leave, has already been passed by the House of Representatives. While some Senators have voiced misgivings about it, with some saying it does not go far enough, the bill looks very likely to pass without dramatic alterations.

  • Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls
    Reuters

    Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls

    LIMA/ASUNCION/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders and other countries ordering curfews. While the region has yet to be hit as hard as Asia or Europe, Latin American governments have moved aggressively to contain the virus that has shut down cities and international transport hubs and battered its financial markets. A diplomatic tiff erupted when El Salvador's president accused Mexico of allowing people with the virus to board a flight due to leave Mexico City for San Salvador.

  • Iran warns virus could kill 'millions' in Islamic Republic
    Associated Press

    Iran warns virus could kill 'millions' in Islamic Republic

    Iran issued its most dire warning yet Tuesday about the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if people keep traveling and ignore health guidance. A state TV journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after hard-line Shiite faithful on Monday night pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that were finally closed due to the virus. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a religious ruling prohibiting “unnecessary” travel.

  • These countries are doing the best and worst jobs fighting coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    These countries are doing the best and worst jobs fighting coronavirus

    Batten down the hatches, says China, the nation that is not far from declaring victory over the COVID-19 epidemic that swept its Hubei province. "Test, test, test," says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization. The majority of global public health experts believe that countries need to act quickly and decisively to reduce what Robbert Muggah, a leading Brazil-based risk and security specialist, said "represents the most significant threat to population health and political and economic stability in a generation."

  • Justice Department moves to drop charges against Russians indicted in the Mueller probe
    Business Insider

    Justice Department moves to drop charges against Russians indicted in the Mueller probe

    Alex Wong/Getty Images The Justice Department moved on Monday to drop its cases against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities indicted as part the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference. In a court filing, prosecutors accused one of those companies or taking advantage of the US legal process to harm national security while ignoring its own legal obligations related to the case. Notably, the filing also said the government decided to drop its case "particularly in light of recent events and a change in the balance of the government's proof due to a classification determination," in addition to other factors.

  • Meghan McCain: Calling ‘B.S.’ on Trump Does Not ‘Politicize’ Coronavirus
    The Daily Beast

    Meghan McCain: Calling ‘B.S.’ on Trump Does Not ‘Politicize’ Coronavirus

    Meghan McCain really doesn't want to “politicize” the coronavirus. When President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the containment effort a few weeks ago, she scolded The View audience for applauding the notion that Trump was setting up a “fall guy” for the inevitable catastrophe. Last week, McCain accused “both sides” of politicizing the crisis, but as things continued to get worse, she said “the chickens have finally come home to roost” when it comes to Trump's mishandling of the pandemic.

  • Commandant directs Marines on how to prepare for coronavirus
    Military Times

    Commandant directs Marines on how to prepare for coronavirus

    The top Marine sent a letter to all Marine commanders and senior enlisted in the Corps directing them to gather information about the virus and take the critical actions needed to prevent its spread. As the Nation's naval expeditionary force-in-readiness, the Marine Corps has a special responsibility to adapt and overcome, no matter the circumstances,” Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in the letter, dated March 12. The commandant described the current status of the pandemic as the “movement to contact” phase, where Marines should be preparing to take on the challenges that the coronavirus will pose to them.

  • Seattle mayor confronts grim coronavirus picture during online meeting in nearly empty office
    LA Times

    Seattle mayor confronts grim coronavirus picture during online meeting in nearly empty office

    With coronavirus bearing down on her city and state, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan held a video meeting with her department chiefs Tuesday that was extraordinary by any definition. Durkan, wearing a blue blazer with a shamrock lapel pin and green necklace for St. Patrick's Day, sat behind her large wooden desk in her corner office overlooking Elliott Bay. A reporter and photographer stayed several feet away on strict instructions of a staff member, who had ushered them through offices vacated by the mayor's telecommuting staff to wash hands before entering her office.