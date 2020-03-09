Malaysia Names New Anti-Graft Agency Chief to Lead 1MDB Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has appointed Azam Baki to lead its anti-graft agency after the previous chief stepped down following a change of government.

His appointment is effective Monday, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office. Azam, who was deputy chief commissioner for operations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, replaces Latheefa Koya, who had led the probe into the 1MDB scandal with a focus on recouping the billions of dollars allegedly stolen from the state fund.

The agency is at the center of the renewed investigation into the 1MDB scandal as well as other graft cases across Malaysia. The MACC, as the commission is known, is also looking into corruption allegations involving AirAsia Group Bhd.’s deals with Airbus SE.

