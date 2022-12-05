Malaysia Parliament Seen to Tackle Anwar’s Budget in 1-2 Months
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s lawmakers are expected to discuss the budget of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in one or two months, his economy minister said.
Under Anwar, the Southeast Asia nation will strengthen industries that will enable it to become a high-income nation over the medium term, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.
Malaysia seeks to exit the middle-income trap with a “strong focus” on the most vulnerable groups in society, sustainable development goals, technology and the knowledge economy, said Rafizi.
As part of Anwar’s economic team, Rafizi -- who worked as an accountant with state oil and gas producer Petroliam Nasional Bhd for about six years before quitting to focus on politics -- will be helping set the direction for the economy through policies that seek to boost investment and reduce unemployment.
Anwar’s immediate challenge will be to present a budget to steer the economy through the pressures of lingering inflation, a weak currency and an unfavorable global economic environment.
