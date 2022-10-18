Malaysia PM Says Days of Easy Election Wins Are Over: Bernama

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition must work “very hard” to secure the overwhelming majority it needs to form a strong government in the coming general election, Bernama reported.

Gone were the days when the coalition could field a songkok -- the black cap traditionally worn by Muslim males in the Southeast Asian nation -- and still win, Ismail told reporters Tuesday night in Perak, a state in the northwest of peninsular Malaysia.

“Times are changing. GE14 clearly showed us that merely having the confidence to win easily and win big is no more enough,” the state news agency quoted him as saying.

Ismail was referring to the historic 2018 election, which saw BN’s first defeat since the country’s independence to the reformist Pakatan Harapan alliance. BN, which is led by Ismail’s United Malays National Organisation, regained power in 2020 after PH collapsed due to defections. Subsequent governments relied on a fragile alliance that included traditional rivals such as the Pan Malaysian Islamic Party, and a confidence and supply pact with the opposition.

The prolonged political instability that saw four different prime ministers in four years led Ismail to dissolve parliament on Oct. 10, paving the way for a general election to be held within 60 days. The national vote isn’t due until Sept. 2023, but the prime minister had been under pressure by his party to bring forward polls in order to capitalize on recent victories in local elections.

Ismail said BN aims to win at least 80 or a two-thirds majority of the 222 parliamentary seats up for contest in the coming vote, Bernama reported.

“We have to ensure BN becomes the dominant party in the new government. If BN wins just 30 to 40 seats, we will not be able to control the Cabinet,” he said.

Malaysia’s Election Commission is set to meet on Thursday to set polling dates.

