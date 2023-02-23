Malaysia pressed to probe deaths of 150 foreigners in detention last year

A. Ananthalakshmi
·2 min read

By A. Ananthalakshmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Human rights groups have urged Malaysia to investigate conditions at migrant detention centres after the government said 150 foreigners, including seven children, died at the facilities last year.

Malaysia routinely detains foreigners without valid permits to remain in the country, including asylum seekers. It is home to millions of undocumented migrants and over 100,000 Rohingya refugees.

Its detention centres are crowded and unhygienic, and detainees have inadequate access to food, water and healthcare, according to activists and Reuters' interviews with former detainees.

In a written reply this week to a question in parliament, Malaysia's home minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said seven children and 25 women were among those who died in detention last year.

He did not disclose the cause of deaths or the number of migrants held in detention. Last July, Malaysia said there were 17,703 foreigners in its detention facilities.

"The fact that so many foreigners, including children, die in immigration custody is a scathing indictment of Malaysia's failure to treat those they are holding as human beings who have rights," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Undocumented foreigners are typically detained for long periods while awaiting deportation, while refugees and asylum seekers who do not want to return home are held indefinitely.

Malaysia does not recognise refugees, and gives few rights to those given protection by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The UNHCR has been denied access to detention centres since August 2019, hampering efforts to release and resettle asylum seekers.

Amnesty International said restricted access and a lack of independent monitoring was fostering harm, and called for a transparent investigation into the deaths.

"It is the responsibility of the government to act openly and with urgency," it said.

Malaysia's home ministry and immigration department, which runs the detention centres, did not respond to requests for comment.

Malaysia has increasingly come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrants.

In 2020, it arrested thousands of undocumented foreigners during the pandemic in what authorities said were efforts to prevent the coronavirus spread. It has also deported asylum seekers back to Myanmar, drawing criticism.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Whitehorse Gold Announces Name Change to Tincorp Metals Inc.

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "Whitehorse Gold Corp." to "Tincorp Metals Inc.", effective February 27, 2023. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of this change of name.The decision to change the name ...

  • ACC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

    The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.

  • Factbox-Five things to know about Australia's planned Indigenous referendum

    Australia's government plans to hold a referendum between August and December this year on recognising the nation's Indigenous people in its constitution. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2% of Australia's population, are currently not mentioned in the constitution. * There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

  • Spoke AI is using generative AI to pull signal from workplace noise

    As generative AI's fast-unfolding power to supercharge content-creation amps up concern over what automation might mean for free access to quality information online, Berlin-based startup Spoke AI is gearing up to apply generative AI in a more bounded (but still noisy) context: Internally, within businesses -- pitching information workers on tools to help them stay on top of inbound comms by automatically summarizing what's coming at them across a range of third party tools. The startup's vision -- eventually -- is to be able to offer AI productivity tools that can serve workers across the whole company. Later, once the startup has worked on honing its tech and building up fresh training data-sets, the plan is to go vertical by vertical, launching products that can serve all sorts of information workers.

  • Afghanistahn's Taliban reopen key trade route with Pakistan

    Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers reopened a key border crossing with Pakistan Thursday, allowing thousands of trucks carrying desperately needed food and other items to creep forward for the first time in days, officials said. The jam at the Torkham crossing between the two nations began to ease after Islamabad sent a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss a range of issues, including the Taliban's closure of the border on Sunday. Taliban-appointed officials in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province confirmed the reopening of the Torkham border.

  • Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence

    Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out air strikes across the Israel-Gaza frontier on Thursday, a day after 11 Palestinian were killed during a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, renewing concerns of broader escalation. Israel's military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip overnight, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israeli communities. Five rockets had been intercepted by missile defences and the other had fallen in an open area.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Sets Out Peace Steps Ahead of UN Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- With the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a day away, Joe Biden said Moscow made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty with the US, but added that he doesn’t believe it signals that Vladimir Putin plans to use atomic weapons. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for X

  • Arizona rancher murder complaint amended with assault counts

    The first-degree murder complaint against an Arizona rancher suspected of killing a Mexican man on his land was amended Tuesday to include two counts of aggravated assault against a pair of other people. The filing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in the border city of Nogales, Arizona, was the first public mention of the possibility other people may have been hurt in the Jan. 30 incident. The new counts come of the eve of a preliminary hearing for rancher George Alan Kelly, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

  • UK nurse Lucy Letby denies injecting twin babies with air, insulin in murder case

    A U.K. jury heard testimony accusing nurse Lucy Letby of injecting one infant called Child M with air before attempting to murder its twin brother by poisoning it with an insulin injection.

  • China urges state firms to drop Big Four auditors - Bloomberg

    China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

  • Alex Murdaugh's Own Defense Witness Called Him A "Jackass" And A "Very Cunning" Liar From The Stand

    A former colleague of Alex Murdaugh's described sloppy work by authorities on the night of the murders — but then he went in on Alex himself.View Entire Post ›

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

    President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies

    Oleh Mudrak, commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment, who was brought back from Russian captivity in September 2022, has died. Source: Oleh Mudrak's nephew Danylo on his Instagram and in a comment for Suspilne national broadcaster Details: Danylo Mudrak did not disclose the cause of his uncle's death.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Unhinged Details Of Her 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Republican congresswoman from Georgia proposed prohibiting Democrats from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.

  • A missile system was spotted nearby as Putin spoke for just 4 minutes in Moscow, showing how the Russian city is becoming a wartime capital

    The defense systems to protect against aerial attacks have popped up on rooftops all over the Russian capital since the Ukraine war began.

  • Rise in asylum-seekers entering Canada from U.S. becomes flashpoint again

    Thousands of asylum-seekers crossing irregularly into Canada via a dirt path between New York State and the province of Quebec are becoming a political flashpoint once again in Canada as the Quebec government says it can no longer accommodate the rising numbers. The movement of asylum-seekers into Canada from the United States has picked up since Canada lifted COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in late 2021, a trend mirroring global displacement. More than 39,000 refugees entered Canada last year via unofficial crossings, the vast majority via Roxham Road linking Quebec and New York State.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • 9/11 victims are blocked from seizing $3.5 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan because Biden would have to recognize the Taliban

    A federal judge ruled that President Joe Biden would have to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government to approve the seizure.