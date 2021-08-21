New Malaysian Premier Brings Old Guard Back as Pandemic Rages On

New Malaysian Premier Brings Old Guard Back as Pandemic Rages On
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anisah Shukry and Hadi Azmi
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia’s third prime minister in 18 months, heralding the return of a pro-Malay party that has dominated politics for decades and as the focus on reviving a pandemic-ridden economy becomes more urgent.

The monarch presided over the swearing-in ceremony for Ismail, 61, the deputy leader of the previous government and a longtime member of the United Malays National Organisation. He was earlier determined by the king to command support of 114 lawmakers in the 220-member parliament.

Usually playing a ceremonial role, the king has the power to appoint the prime minister based on who he believes commands a parliamentary majority. That hasn’t been easy to figure out, with members of both ruling and opposition parties regularly switching sides over the past one-and-a-half years.

The ceremony on Saturday caps weeks of political upheaval, which pushed former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and his entire cabinet to resign earlier this week amid mounting anger over their handling of the pandemic and the economy. Daily Covid-19 cases hit a record for a third day on Friday despite a seven-month state of emergency and multiple lockdowns.

Ismail’s appointment marks UMNO’s comeback to the country’s top post after just three years on the periphery. The party ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 in part due to the multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving state fund 1MDB. UMNO was briefly relegated to the opposition, but returned to the ruling coalition last year under the Muhyiddin administration.

Still, Ismail faces a tough road ahead to stay in the job: the palace said he must face a confidence vote in parliament as soon as possible. Even if he wins that, he must call another national election by 2023.

News of Ismail’s selection as premier was broadly expected with Malaysian markets closing little changed Friday. The ringgit rose slightly to 4.2393 per dollar while the main stock index closed with a 0.2% gain.

“The decision is not a surprise, and a more stable political environment will ease investor concern,” says Qi Gao, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. Weak oil prices and the dollar’s strength could see the currency testing the 4.25 level, he added.

‘Large Amount of Continuity’

A more pressing issue for the premier is to stack his cabinet with ministers who can tackle the pandemic and restart the economy. He also needs to keep UMNO and other parties in the alliance happy -- moves by previous coalition governments include giving their politicians key portfolios such as finance, foreign affairs and defense as well as the coveted deputy prime minister job.

The same group of political parties that backed Ismail had also supported Muhyiddin in his bid for the premiership last year, signaling that the new cabinet might have familiar faces.

“I think you’re going to see a large amount of continuity between the Muhyiddin Yassin administration and this one,” said Francis Hutchinson, coordinator of the Malaysia studies program at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute. “I don’t think we’re going to see too much of a change in terms of the rhetoric. At this point in time, really the priority is very much on Covid-19.”

A lawyer by training, Ismail was a key figure in Malaysia’s fight against the pandemic with almost daily appearances on television to update the public on containment measures. Still, virus cases continued to skyrocket as the government oscillated between tightening and loosening restrictions on movements, drawing public anger.

Ismail initially controlled the defense portfolio and pushed for snap polls until Muhyiddin appointed him deputy premier in early July in a bid to shore up support from UMNO. Previously he had overseen domestic-focused portfolios, including the ministries of rural development and agriculture.

Anwar Disappointment

Compared to other contenders for the prime minister role that included opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and other senior UMNO leaders, Ismail has less experience in working in government. He assumed his first cabinet position as youth minister in 2008, while Anwar held senior minister roles in successive UMNO-dominated governments in the 1980s and 1990s before he was sacked.

Ismail had backed Muhyiddin to stay on as prime minister after UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi directed the party to withdraw support earlier in August. That signals that the new premier may need to win over certain factions in his own party after being seen as going against the leadership.

“It’s almost like the same group that’s retained power, but I think it’s a fairly significant change in that UMNO has returned,” said Johan Saravanamuttu, an adjunct senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “But whether this can sustain for a long period of time, I am not entirely sure because of the extreme fractionalization that has occurred in the party, and within the Malay political class as a whole.”

The decision to appoint an UMNO leader was a disappointment for Anwar, who had a deal to succeed Mahathir Mohamad, now 96, following a surprise 2018 election win by what was once the opposition. But that never happened, with Mahathir’s resignation in early 2020 kicking off instability that has gripped the country ever since.

“For the opposition, this is a challenge to work harder,” Anwar said in a statement Saturday. “We have to accept this decision and work harder for the 15th general election, so that we can win back the people’s mandate that we got in the last election.”

(Updates with swearing-in of prime minister from first paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia's new prime minister brings graft-tainted party back to power

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister on Friday, returning the job to a party tainted by graft accusations as the southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump. Ismail Sabri replaces Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down on Monday after coalition infighting cost him his majority, but the new prime minister's backing by the same alliance raises concerns that he will also lead an unstable government. Ismail Sabri is to be sworn in on Saturday, the palace said, after he secured a slim majority with the backing of 114 of parliament's 222 members.

  • Malaysia new PM faces tall task in uniting polarized society

    Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be sworn in Saturday, bringing back the rule of the country's longest-governing political party, but he faces a tall task in uniting a polarized society and reviving a slumping economy amid a worsening pandemic. Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. Ismail obtained the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority that brought Muhyiddin's alliance back to power.

  • Rain falls at Greenland ice summit for first time on record

    Rain fell at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet last week for the first time on record, another worrying sign of warming for the ice sheet already melting at an increasing rate, scientists said on Friday. "That's not a healthy sign for an ice sheet," said Indrani Das, a glaciologist with Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Already, melting from Greenland's ice sheet --the world's second-largest after Antarctica's -- has caused around 25% of global sea level rise seen over the last few decades, scientists estimate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-greenland/greenland-ice-sheet-shrinks-by-record-amount-climate-study-idUSKCN21X1UG.

  • Tough task ahead for Malaysia's new PM Ismail Sabri amid crises

    Malaysia's new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will have to draw on his experience of more than a decade in governance as he takes the reins of a country beset by political turmoil, raging COVID-19 infections and a pandemic-battered economy. The 61-year-old was appointed by the Southeast Asian nation's constitutional monarch on Friday to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin who stepped down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 on Aug. 16 after losing his parliamentary majority. Ismail Sabri received the support of 114 lawmakers, for a slim majority among parliament's total of 222.

  • The summit of Greenland got rain, rather than snow, for the first time on record

    Melting on Greenland, which has the largest ice mass in the northern hemisphere, contributes to rising sea levels that threaten coastlines worldwide.

  • Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation's new leader

    Malaysia’s longest-governing political party reclaimed the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election defeat, after the king on Friday named its candidate, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the country’s new leader. Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. Ismail's appointment essentially restores Muhyiddin’s alliance.

  • Meng Wanzhou: ‘princess of Huawei’ who became the face of a high-stakes dispute

    The executive’s case has sent China’s relations with the US and Canada plummeting with accusations of political arrests and ‘hostage diplomacy’ Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on 16 August. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters Until she was detained at Vancouver airport in December 2018, Meng Wanzhou was not a household name. But the 49-year-old Huawei executive has now become the face of a high-stakes trilateral dispute between China, Canada and the US. On W

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show refugees leaving Afghanistan is from 2018

    A widely shared photo of a plane full of men has been falsely used on social media to claim it shows a flight coming to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

  • Tropical Storm Henri expected to strengthen and head towards Northeast

    Tropical Storm Henri is strengthening over the Atlantic and could hit parts of New England with hurricane-force winds and rain. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain the forecast.

  • Philippines says swine fever cases waning, sees pork surplus by 2023

    The Philippines' agriculture ministry said on Thursday active cases of African swine fever were declining and confined to less than 1% of the nearly 3,000 villages that recorded outbreaks since the first cases were detected in 2019. The fall in infections and an ongoing government-funded hog repopulation programme had put the Southeast Asian country on track to be able to produce a domestic meat surplus starting in 2023, the ministry said. The Philippines, the world's seventh-biggest pork importer before local demand was hammered by the pandemic, has been hit hard by such outbreaks and forced to ramp up pork importation https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/philippines-revises-pork-importation-plan-to-protect-local-hog-industry-2021-05-05 to address an acute domestic shortage and temper food inflation.

  • Fact check: No evidence Taliban sentenced 229 Christian missionaries to death

    The rumor is a chain message that has circulated online for more than a decade.

  • Former ‘Grace Under Fire’ star talks about struggling financially and dealing with depression

    Brett Butler, who starred in the sitcom "Grace Under Fire" in the '90s, tells the Hollywood Reporter about falling on hard times, overcoming her drug addiction and dealing with depression.

  • Nine Afghan girl robotics team members safe in Qatar

    The all-girls team, known as the "Afghan Dreamers" have made headlines around the world.

  • Babar, Fawad lead Pakistan recovery in sweltering second Test

    Babar Azam missed out on a hundred but Fawad Alam may yet have the chance to reach three figures after the pair lifted Pakistan from a horrific start to end day one of the second Test against the West Indies in relative comfort at 212 for four at Sabina Park on Friday.

  • Scotland’s power-sharing deal gives pro-independence majority

    The ruling Scottish National Party agreed a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party on Friday that cements a pro-independence majority in the devolved parliament ahead of a looming political battle over the future of the United Kingdom. The deal between the SNP and the Greens, who will be part of a government for the first time in British history, will increase the pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow a second independence referendum. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to hold another referendum vote by the end of 2023.

  • McMaster wants bulk of $525M settlement to go to SC counties hurt by plutonium storage

    “We have an opportunity. To make some transformational steps and investments,” McMaster said. “Everything we do with this must be viewed in the light of the impact it will have for future generations.”

  • Ministry Drop a Menacing Cover of the Stooges’ ‘Search and Destroy’

    Track features guitarist Billy Morrison and will appear on the industrial outfit's next LP, Moral Hygiene

  • COVID-19 vaccine 'medical exemptions' are the new emotional support animals

    Rampant abuse endangers those who are actually vulnerable

  • Afghans waving their national flag defying Taliban takeover

    Afghans waving their national flag defying Taliban takeover

  • Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive

    The Biden administration's plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday. U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-begin-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-08-18 boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20. "We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."