Malaysia to Raise Stamp Duty Exemption on First Home Purchase
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will raise the stamp duty exemption to 75% from 50% on first home purchases, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in a budget speech to parliament on Friday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’
Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling War
Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.
The concession applies to those buying homes valued at 500,001 ringgit to 1 million ringgit until December 2023, the minister said
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Even After $100 Billion, Self-Driving Cars Are Going Nowhere
Millions in Cryptocurrency Vanished as Agents Watched Helplessly
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.