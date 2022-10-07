Malaysia to Raise Stamp Duty Exemption on First Home Purchase

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will raise the stamp duty exemption to 75% from 50% on first home purchases, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in a budget speech to parliament on Friday.

  • The concession applies to those buying homes valued at 500,001 ringgit to 1 million ringgit until December 2023, the minister said

