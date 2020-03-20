Malaysia reports 130 new coronavirus cases; 1,030 in total

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 130 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, sending the cumulative total to 1,030, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Of the new cases, 48 are linked to an Islamic gathering last month near Kuala Lumpur, the capital, that attracted 16,000 participants. More than 670 infections in Southeast Asia have been linked to the Islamic gathering in Malaysia.

Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses, and urged people to stay at home, warning of a "tsunami" of cases if the curbs were not followed. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)