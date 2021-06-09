Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration
Joseph Sipalan
·2 min read

By Joseph Sipalan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant.

The delay comes amid concerns over AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia, which depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

Any questions about Siam Bioscience meeting production targets are sensitive because King Maha Vajiralongkorn is its sole owner. Insulting Thailand's monarchy is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

AstraZeneca handed more than 1.8 million locally produced doses to Thai authorities last week, but said deliveries to other Southeast Asian countries would only begin in July.

The first delivery to the Philippines, which was promised 17 million doses, was reduced and postponed by several weeks, a Philippine presidential adviser told Reuters last week.

Siam Bioscience and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told lawmakers on Tuesday that orders from AstraZeneca would be delayed by a month due to production problems at the firm's Thai plant.

Taiwan has ordered 10 million shots directly from the company but has so far only received slightly more than 100,000 doses.

Malaysia, which is due to receive 610,000 doses from Thailand this month and 1.6 million more later this year, is also expecting delays, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

Khairy did not specify how long the deliveries would be delayed or how many shipments would be affected.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan in Kuala Lumpur and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Chinese official responds to a Times editorial on cotton from Xinjiang

    China's consul general in Los Angeles questions the motives of people and organizations alleging genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang.

  • Lin Chiling and Akira celebrate wedding anniversary with new photos

    In a beautiful insight into their blissful marriage life, Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chiling, 46, recently posted a series of black-and-white photos to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

  • Japan, Australia share China concerns, raise defense ties

    Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their security ties as China becomes more assertive in pressing its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the talks held online that the officials shared their concerns about China's activity in the East and South China Seas as a challenge to the international community. Japan regularly protests to China over its coast guard presence near Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

  • China's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices

    U.S. bank JPMorgan said it will exclude Huawei's dollar bonds from some its most influential investment indices from the end of next month, following the latest ratcheting up of U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology firms. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a new executive order https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/06/07/2021-12019/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-certain-companies-of-the-peoples last week banning U.S. entities from buying or selling the publicly-traded securities of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance. "Huawei USD-denominated bonds will be excluded from J.P. Morgan fixed income indices (including the CEMBI and JACI families) since the issuing entities for these securities (Proven Glory Capital Ltd. and Proven Honour Capital Ltd.) are explicitly named and in scope of the Amended Order," JPMorgan said in a note to index users late on Tuesday.

  • Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

    The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia's prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rulebook where necessary.” “In my discussions with many leaders, I’ve taken great encouragement from the support shown for Australia’s preparedness to withstand economic coercion in recent times,” Morrison said in a speech in the Australian west coast city of Perth before leaving for the G-7 meeting in Cornwall.

  • Two of four new COVID cases in Singapore are in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (9 June) confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 62,223.

  • China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness

    Beijing has denounced a U.S. bill aimed at boosting U.S. technology to improve American competitiveness, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to hinder its development. “This bill seeks to exaggerate and spread the so-called ‘China threat' to maintain global American hegemony, using human rights and religion as excuses to interfere in China's domestic politics, and deprive China of its legitimate development rights," the statement said. “No force should expect that China will swallow any bitter fruit that harms China's sovereignty, security or development interests," it said.

  • Beijing’s Pressure Drives Alliance Push by Australia at G-7

    (Bloomberg) -- As worsening geopolitical tensions with China spill into trade reprisals, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is heading to the U.K. to meet global leaders this week with a message: There’s strength in numbers.“Patterns of cooperation within the liberal rules-based order that has benefited us for so long are under renewed strain,” Morrison said in a speech in Perth on Wednesday, before he heads overseas to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit.In order to support a “world

  • Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay - government

    Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said. A total of 795,684 people - health workers and members of the general population between the ages of 18 and 69 - at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac were compared to unvaccinated people to determine the real-world vaccine effectiveness, the government said in a report.

  • Malaysia king meets politicians as discontent rumbles over virus crisis

    Malaysia's king started a series of meetings with leaders of political parties on Wednesday, amid public discontent over the government's handling of a coronavirus crisis that has forced the nation into a third lockdown. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration imposed strict COVID-19 measures from June 1-14 to address a surge in infections and deaths, on top of an ongoing national emergency to curb the spread of the disease. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who spent an hour on Wednesday with King Al-Sultan Abdullah, said the national emergency has done more harm than good.

  • These are what the US sees as its biggest weaknesses against China

    Last year US president Joe Biden was elected by running as the anti-Donald Trump. Three months ago, Biden ordered a review to identify vulnerabilities and gaps in US supply chains. The review, published on June 8, does not explicitly single out China, but mentions the country 566 times (across 250 pages), and clearly identifies China as the US’s biggest competitor in key industries.

  • South Korean mayor 'sorry' for falling for vaccine scam

    He apologised after believing a foreign company would provide 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks AOC over her grandmother’s house

    Georgia congresswoman launches attack on AOC for “playing the victim” after Squad member highlighted Trump’s failure in Puerto Rico

  • US report 'found that Covid may have leaked from Wuhan lab'

    A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to a report. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the The Wall Street Jou

  • Bus with migrant workers collides with van in India; 17 dead

    A bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway in northern India, killing at least 17 people and injuring 18, police said Wednesday. The bus overturned after colliding with the van coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night near Kanpur, a city 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, said police officer Mohit Agarwal. The migrant workers were heading to Ahmedabad, a city in western Gujarat state, to resume work with industries reopening after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

  • Chinese tech companies are using 'Third Eye' surveillance software to make sure their tech workers are pulling punishing '9-9-6' shifts

    The software monitors employee activity and generates weekly efficiency reports on each worker, listing the time they spent watching videos or visiting non-work websites.

  • China students hold principal hostage in rare protest

    The protests were over plans to merge colleges with "less prestigious" vocational institutes.

  • Man indicted in hate crime attack on 2 Korean American women inside store

    The Baltimore City State's Attorney’s Office indicted a man for an attack on two Korean Asian women inside their business, which includes nine counts of a hate crime.

  • Military build-up on India-China border amid fears of new conflict

    When the snow melts on India's mountainous border with China it usually reveals an empty landscape of sheer ridges and plunging valleys. Border posts were once manned only by a handful of police armed with bats and clubs. But this year satellites have been able to pick up a rapid military build-up on both sides that threatens to pitch the two nuclear-armed neighbours into war. India has deployed 60,000 troops and heavy artillery to reinforce the border following clashes last year with Chinese so

  • Blinken: Iran nuclear program 'galloping forward'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden's administration's efforts to reenter the Iran nuclear deal with Tehran, telling a senate panel that Iran's nuclear program "is literally galloping forward." (June 8)