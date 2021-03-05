Malaysia says detects two cases of new coronavirus variant

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur
·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has detected two cases of a new coronavirus variant that is thought to be more transmissible and resistant to antibodies, a senior health official said on Friday.

The variant, also known as B.1.525, was found in two people who had travelled from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Analysis of the travellers' COVID-19 tests indicated the presence of mutations including E484K and a similar suite of protein deletions seen in a variant of the virus first detected in Britain, Noor Hisham said.

"The E484K protein spike mutation is of high concern as this mutation has been reported to evade the immune system," he said.

Health authorities in the United Kingdom and other countries have said the E484K mutation could potentially reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

The B.1.525 variant has also been detected in England, Nigeria, Denmark and Canada.

Malaysia on Friday eased movement restrictions in the capital Kuala Lumpur and several states, nine days after it began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded more than 300,000 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,153 deaths.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • White House scoffs at idea Trump deserves credit for vaccines, saying half a million Americans died under his watch

    Vaccinations have jumped from 900k to 2m a day under Biden administration

  • Former State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein was arrested in Virginia on Thursday. Government files show he was a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs as a political appointee.

  • Mothers Are Regaining Jobs, Even While Shouldering Pandemic Burdens at Home

    The perception that we’re in the midst of a “she-cession” — in which women have lost jobs at a higher rate than men — has not been borne out. And this winter, more mothers have returned to paid work, bringing them closer to the employment levels of fathers, a new analysis of census data shows. In April, the number of mothers who were actively working and living with school-aged children plummeted 22% from the previous April, and the number of fathers who were actively working fell 15.5%, the data shows. But by late fall, enough mothers had returned to paid work that the decline among mothers and fathers was about equal, 7% below the year before. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Neither of them have achieved pre-pandemic levels of active work, but mothers are no longer disproportionately affected,” said Misty L. Heggeness, a principal economist at the Census Bureau and a co-author of the new analysis. Still, just about a quarter of children in the United States are back in school full time, and many parents’ child care responsibilities haven’t lessened. “In some sense, we should be more concerned,” she said. “There are still kids to take care of and all the work to be done.” Mothers have always been less likely than fathers to be employed. In January compared with one year earlier, there were 1.4 million fewer mothers who were actively working and living with school-aged children, compared with 1 million fewer fathers, according to the analysis. But as mothers have returned to work, fathers’ employment has stayed flat. In general, the employment crisis is affecting men and women at similar levels, despite the focus on its effect on women. Unlike most recessions, including 2008, which have been harder on men, this one has hit fields where many women work, like hospitality, health care and government. When schools and child care centers closed, vastly more mothers than fathers took on the responsibilities of child care and remote learning. But this narrative overlooks the extent to which the pandemic has also affected men’s employment. As of December, men and women were unemployed at the same rate: 6.7%. As of January, the share of the working-age population that was employed had dropped the same amount for men and women: 3.6 percentage points from the year before. The sectors that have been hit hardest, like restaurants and retail, are about half male. In other rich countries, data also suggests that women have not taken a larger labor market hit than men. “The ‘she-cession’ thing is frustrating,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an Upshot contributor and a policy economist at Evercore, an investment firm. “It’s totally fair that this is a different recession for women than in the past. But the data shows men are hurting, too, just in different ways.” The pandemic has been distinctly difficult for women, particularly mothers — Vice President Kamala Harris this month called their job losses a “national emergency.” Women are already at a disadvantage in pay and promotions. Their progress in the labor force, decades in the making, may have been erased by the recession. Mothers were much likelier than fathers to leave work because of school closures and caregiving responsibilities, and a variety of data shows that they are doing significantly more of the additional child care, education and housework during the pandemic. Now, as more have returned to paid work, they are adding to the unpaid work they are already doing at home: “When we say moms are catching up to dads, that says nothing about how hard it is,” Heggeness said. When lockdowns began in the spring, the exodus of mothers from paid work was fast and large. By April, nearly half of mothers living with school-aged children weren’t working. Unemployment remains high. But there could be a few reasons more mothers are working now. The analysis looked at whether parents had a job or not, but not at how many hours they worked, so some mothers might have returned to part-time or gig jobs that paid less than they earned before. They might have been more able to work as parts of the country began to reopen after the lockdowns. In some places, their children returned to school in the fall, or their employers reopened. Also, after the initial, acute stage of the pandemic passed, they might have made new child care arrangements so they could earn a paycheck. A few weeks before the pandemic hit, Melissa Colbourne went on medical leave from her job as a case manager for a child care agency. She had planned to be out for two months, but when schools closed, she extended her leave through the summer. She is a single mother, and her daughter Alyssa, now 9, was at home. In the fall, she returned to work. Because schools are still closed in Los Angeles, where they live, she started sending Alyssa to a subsidized day care where she does remote school. “I have a car note, rent, groceries to pay for, bills, so I can’t just up and quit,” said Colbourne, 37. “I think that’s what it is with a lot of African American women. A lot of us don’t have a lot of family we can depend on.” Detailed data has not been available on the experience of parents during the pandemic, so researchers have tried various methods to determine the effects. The census analysis examined data about parents living with school-aged children. It excluded parents of infants and toddlers, an age when mothers are less likely to work in general. It also excluded parents not living with their children because the data is unavailable, and custodial parents are more likely to be involved in daily child care. The analysis looked at parents who were actively working, excluding those employed but on leave. Many more mothers than normal are using paid or unpaid leave to cope with the child care crisis. (This is a different approach than more commonly reported employment numbers, which leave out people who are not looking for work, such as mothers who have stopped working until schools reopen, and count people on most kinds of leave as being employed.) Though mothers are facing unusual challenges, the census analysis also shows the ways in which they have been affected by the same forces as other workers. It found that mothers who exited the workforce were largely from the service sector, which is where most of the job losses have been. More than parental status or gender, education has been most decisive in who has lost jobs during the pandemic, said Claudia Goldin, a labor economist at Harvard. People with college degrees are more likely to have been able to work from home, to work for employers that have stayed in business or to be able to afford additional child care. “The existence of children was never as important as being low-educated in sectors that were hard hit,” she said. “I’ve looked at this 100 different ways, and the existence of kids is not as great as the fact that this is just a horrific recession, affecting everyone.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden called off second Syria strike after reconnaissance spotted civilians

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site, it has been reported. Following 10 days of deliberations, the US president ordered the Pentagon to proceed with strikes on two Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria on February 26. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the strike that civilians were in the area. Battlefield reconnaissance reported a woman with children in a courtyard at one site, and the president cancelled the order to strike that target with F-15E aircraft already in the air for the mission. The intention of the strike was to signal to leadership in Iran that the new administration would respond to provocation in the Middle East but is not seeking to escalate tensions. U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war. But those AUMFs - and a third one, from 2001, for the fight against al Qaeda - have been used to justify strikes by both Democratic and Republican presidents since they were passed. They have been criticized as allowing "forever wars" that have kept U.S. forces fighting overseas for decades.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Honda to sell advanced 'level 3' self-driving car

    Self-driving cars equipped to navigate congested highways...Honda says it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedans equipped with cutting-edge autonomous technology.That makes it the world's first automaker to sell vehicles equipped with certified 'level 3' autonomy.Once activated, that allows drivers to watch movies or use screens while the car takes charge. And the plan to sell 100 of the vehicles is a significant step towards a bigger goal.Honda wants to be the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 ability. The limited edition Legend will be sold in Japan from Friday March 5th, costing about $102,000. Honda said the Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions. Adding that it can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as by vibrating the driver's seatbelt. If the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle.While alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn.The autonomous race is on among global automakers and tech companies.Both Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla have been investing heavily in self-driving tech.Audi unveiled a level-3 car of its own in 2017, but regulatory hurdles prevented it being widely adopted.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Trump advisors are telling him to drop Pence for a Black or female VP in a potential 2024 run, report says

    Two advisors specifically singled out South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as a potential running mate in 2024.

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • Scottish leader fights back in row with ex-mentor that threatens independence drive

    Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday defended her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond in high-stakes testimony on an issue that threatens to scupper her dream of leading Scotland to independence. Describing the feud with Salmond as "one of the most invidious political and personal situations" she had ever faced, Sturgeon denied Salmond's accusations that she had plotted against him and misled the Scottish parliament. The feud between the pair, once close friends and powerful allies in the cause of Scottish independence, has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, threatening the electoral prospects of the Scottish National Party (SNP) at a crucial time.

  • Georgia governor says he'd back Trump in 2024, despite Trump calling for him to be jailed for refusing to overturn election results

    Gov. Brian Kemp faced barbs as President Donald Trump sought to subvert the 2020 election but is now supportive should Trump run in 2024.

  • Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

    North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, cited the imagery as indicating that a coal-fired steam plant at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. This suggests “preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon,” the website said Wednesday.

  • Myanmar protesters undeterred after bloodiest day

    She was wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK" as Myanmar police shot her in the head, on the bloodiest day yet since last month's coup.Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old woman also known as Kyal Sin, in Mandalay on Thursday (March 4). Mourners, many of them young like she was, filed past her open coffin, chanting slogans and singing protest songs. Some raised a three-fingered salute of defiance.And protesters returned to the streets undeterred in towns across Myanmar, despite at least 38 deaths including Angel's on Wednesday.That violence more than doubled the death toll since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.On Thursday, police opened fire and used tear gas to break up protests against military rule in Yangon.Forcing residents to cower indoors.The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called on the security forces to halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters."At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed over into India, fearing persecution for disobeying orders, a senior Indian police official told Reuters.The European Union on Thursday suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid giving financial aid to the military.On Friday, the U.N. Security Council plans to hold a closed session on the crisis.

  • 6 reasons you're not losing weight even though you're eating healthy, according to experts

    You may be too concerned with calories and not enough with nutrition.

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • What’s next for $1,400 checks? Senate votes to kick off debate on the stimulus bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to pass the bill this week.

  • Trump must tell his supporters to 'stand down' from new threat to storm Capitol, GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says

    Security officials have warned that Trump supporters could target the Capitol again this week.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.