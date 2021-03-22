Malaysia sets up compensation fund for COVID-19 vaccinations

A medical worker prepares a dose of a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination centre in Sunway Medical Centre, in Subang Jaya
Joseph Sipalan
·2 min read

By Joseph Sipalan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday announced it had established a $2.4 million compensation fund to provide cash assistance for any COVID-19 vaccine recipients who suffer severe reactions due to inoculations.

The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Under the new fund, individuals requiring extended hospitalisation due to a vaccine reaction will be eligible for 50,000 ringgit ($12,171), or if this results in permanent disability or death 500,000 ringgit, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

Adham said health authorities had recorded 20 instances of adverse reactions to vaccination as of March 18, with symptoms ranging from itching to shortness of breath and palpitations.

"There have not been any deaths linked to the vaccine," Adham told a news conference, without specifying the type of vaccine he was referring to.

Malaysia's vaccination drive began on Feb. 23 using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with authorities only starting to administer the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech on March 18.

Malaysia will also scrap a plan to reserve a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine for those who had already received their first dose, in a bid to speed up its vaccination drive.

Malaysia has reported just over 330,000 coronavirus cases and 1,233 deaths after keeping infection rates relatively low for much of last year until a spike of infections from October that peaked in early February.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government is confident that Pfizer will be able to provide the 32 million doses secured by Malaysia.

Last week, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the government will almost double its COVID-19 immunisation budget to 5 billion ringgit to speed up its target of vaccinating 80% of its 32 million population by December, instead of February 2022.

($1 = 4.1080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ed Davies)

    EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Trust in AstraZeneca jab plummets in European countries Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.