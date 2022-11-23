Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The analysts covering Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following this downgrade, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's four analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be RM1.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to fall 17% to RM0.27 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.40 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to RM2.79. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM5.55 and the most bearish at RM1.60 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2022. Historically, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's sales have shrunk approximately 5.9% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

