Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Just Reported Annual Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Investors in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.5% to close at RM2.09 following the release of its full-year results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of RM1.5b coming in 3.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of RM0.23, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad provided consensus estimates of RM1.42b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 5.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 9.3% to RM0.26. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM1.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.24 in 2023. The analysts seem more optimistic after the latest results, with a decent improvement in revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 20% to RM2.25per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad analyst has a price target of RM2.69 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.96. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 5.4% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.1% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here