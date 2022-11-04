Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = RM46m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM770m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.9% from 8.0% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

On a side note, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 74% over the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd we've found 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here