Malaysia Assets Decline on Parliament Dissolution, Asia Selloff

1
Ravil Shirodkar and Marcus Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s stocks and the ringgit weakened after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for polls this year, and as equities slumped in Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6% as trading resumed after a holiday, while the ringgit slid 0.5% versus the dollar, with both among the worst performers in Southeast Asia. The 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 4.46%.

The dissolution comes three days after Ismail’s administration presented a budget for next year that cuts taxes while still narrowing the fiscal deficit through more targeted subsidies. The spending plan will have to be tabled again after elections are held, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz told local media on Friday, citing the 1999 early polls as precedent.

While elections will be viewed positively by investors if it is able to restore political stability, the possibility of a hung parliament and the subsequent inability to pass the budget remains a key risk, CGS-CIMB’s head of Malaysia research Ivy Ng wrote.

“We advise investors to stay defensive in view of election uncertainty and concerns over global recession,” she said.

READ: Malaysia PM Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way for Early Vote

Ng added that construction and property sectors could potentially benefit in the medium term, while other potential beneficiaries include regulated assets like telco and utilities from policy clarity.

The ringgit may face some weakness amid the uncertainty ahead of the elections, according to Qi Gao, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. The currency is the worst performer among major Southeast Asian currencies after the baht.

“The ringgit will follow the broad market tone, and will be propped up if the incumbent prime minister wins the elections,” he added.

The 2023 budget contains something for almost everyone and should bode well for consumption and corporate earnings, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Megat Fais wrote in a note.

READ: Budget Boost May Propel Malaysia Consumer Stocks Before Polls

(Adds bonds performance in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • PSG’s Qatari Owner Buys 22% Stake in Portuguese Soccer Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Sports Investments, the owner of top French football team Paris Saint-Germain, is buying almost 22% of Portugal’s SC Braga, a move that’s part of the trend toward multi-club ownership or part-ownership by financial vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US S

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • China’s Building-Season Flop Dents Hope of Iron Ore Market Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- The start of China’s peak construction season was supposed to finally boost demand for iron ore, which has endured a tempestuous year with prices now trading near 2022 lows. But the bounce hasn’t happened, with traders now puzzling over what could be the next catalyst for a price rally in the crucial steelmaking material.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails

  • Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship

    Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," Milner said in a tweet. "And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship."

  • Chip Stocks Sink to Lowest Since 2020 as US Expands China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies fell Monday, with the industry selling off globally after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concern that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood W

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after his country’s missiles hit cities across Ukraine. In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President Joe Biden pledged to “continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems.” Zelenskiy called that “the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation.” Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the

  • Musk Claims Twitter Ordered Whistle-Blower to Destroy Evidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Just before Elon Musk revived his proposal to buy Twitter Inc. last week, the billionaire accused the company of ordering a whistle-blower to destroy evidence of its missteps as part of a $7.8 million severance package. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPu

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.06, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day.

  • Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian

    The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Gold Declines as Jittery Investors Seek Haven in Greenback

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as nervous traders sought shelter in the US dollar amid concerns that aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks will lead to a recession.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

  • Oil Edges Lower as Slowdown Concerns Eat Into OPEC-Driven Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as concerns over a global slowdown and potentially weaker demand vied with a tightening supply outlook after OPEC+ last week announced an output cut.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks o

  • Biotech Firms Bio-Rad and Qiagen Discuss Major Merger

    It's the circle of life for life-sciences companies. The California-based Bio-Rad Laboratories and the Netherlands-based Qiagen are deep in talks...

  • Bernanke Urges Attention to Crisis Risks Amid War, Dollar Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on financial crises, urged policy makers to watch for any worsening of financial conditions around the world as pressures from war and currency fluctuations squeeze economies.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large S

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • Labor agreement reached for proposed FPC venue in Deer District on the former Bradley Center site

    Leaders from the Milwaukee Bucks, construction contractors, labor and city officials announced a project labor agreement on the proposed FPC Live music venue located in the Deer District on the grounds of the old Bradley Center.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Nasdaq Hits New Bear Market Low; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were lower before Tuesday's open after the Nasdaq hit a new 2022 low. Q3 earnings season will kick off this week.

  • Ironman World Championship DNF Files: Kona 2022 Edition

    There was some fast and furious racing on the Big Island, but not everyone made it to the finish chute. What happened to those who didn't?

  • Costco Shows Why It's a Great Investment

    In many ways, Costco was built for the pandemic. When you join the warehouse club, you know that what sits on its shelves will change and that you might have to take home 12 rolls of Brawny paper towels instead of the two-pack of Bounty you might buy on a normal grocery store trip. The bad time for the world in many ways created a perfect storm for Costco.

  • The New York Giants' surprisingly hot start I Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

    Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon discuss the Giants’ bizarre offense, including how they’ve been so successful early on in 2022.&nbsp;