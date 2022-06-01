Malaysia suspends chicken exports amid rising food prices

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia suspended exports of live chickens Wednesday to guarantee adequate supplies for domestic markets, prompting distress in neighboring Singapore, where chicken rice is a national dish.

In Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia, consumers rushed to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the ban, with local media reporting that shelves in some wet markets and supermarkets have been cleared of the meat.

Malaysia typically exports up to 3.6 million chickens a month, many of which go to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled.

The Singapore Straits Times said chicken sellers predicted the cost of chilled chicken could rise by up to 30%, sending chicken dish prices soaring. The Singapore government has urged consumers to switch to frozen chicken and other alternative meats, and is exploring new markets for fresh chicken.

But there is concern over the fate of the ubiquitous chicken rice that is sold everywhere from hawker stalls to top hotels. Popular eatery Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, which gets its poultry entirely from Malaysia, reportedly said it will introduce pork and seafood dishes instead of using frozen chicken if it fails to find new suppliers.

Malaysia's ban comes as countries worldwide grapple with soaring food prices, fueled partly by the Ukraine war. Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and grains that are key components of chicken feed.

India also moved to protect its markets, restricting sugar and wheat exports, while Indonesia temporarily halted — and then lifted — palm oil sales abroad.

Apart from the export ban, Malaysia also abolished import permits for chicken and other foods to boost food supply and curb prices amid public anger. It has earlier capped chicken prices and allocated subsidies for farmers squeezed by rising cost of chicken feed, partly caused by a weakening Malaysian currency.

The move came as a surprise by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government, which took power in August and faces a general election next year. The government is also investigating claims that cartels are controlling the price and supply of chicken.

The ban not only caused alarm in Singapore but also troubled smaller Malaysian poultry farmers who supply to Singapore to help keep their operations afloat. The government didn't say how long the export ban will last, but officials expect supply and prices to normalize within a month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope may meet Patriarch Kirill at September Kazakh meeting

    The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis will travel to Kazakhstan in September for an interfaith conference, a meeting that may give him a chance to meet with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The meeting with Patriarch Kirill would be significant given Kirill's justification for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Francis called off a planned encounter with Kirill in June in Jerusalem because of the diplomatic fallout it would have created.

  • Ukraine war blamed for fuel hikes in South Africa, continent

    South Africans are feeling the bite of fuel price increases as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise in the Brent crude oil price. Neighboring Zimbabwe and other African countries are also grappling with increasing fuel prices. The latest increases make fuel in South Africa about 40% more expensive than a year ago.

  • 39 Shrimp Recipes for Easy Dinners Any Night

    Our favorite recipes with shrimp come together quickly but have enough punch to truly impress. Keep a stash of frozen shrimp on hand and you should be able to pull off many of the recipes below on a whim. Originally Appeared on Epicurious

  • How to Store Berries So They Stay Fresher Longer

    No more moldy surprises.

  • America's big formula makers to meet with Biden as top adviser signals moves on industry consolidation

    President Biden is set to meet with top baby formula executives at the White House on Wednesday and one issue that may be on the table is whether to break up or at least dilute the power of some of these big manufacturers.

  • Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27 nation bloc not in the Common Security and Defence Policy, having secured exemptions from it and the euro currency in a 1993 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty, which laid the groundwork for the modern EU. If the notoriously EU-critical Danes vote to abolish the opt-out, as polls suggest will be the case, it would mark another significant shift in policy for Europe after Russia launched the invasion in February.

  • Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

    The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the higher west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, the first of the two Donbas provinces that Putin has placed at the heart of his campaign.

  • SBU exposes Russian agent in Ukrainian defense industry

    Ukraineina counterintelligence officers have uncovered a Russian agents operating at an enterprise of the Ukrainian defense industry in the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on May 31.

  • Burger King's Newest Sandwich Taps Into Yet Another Beloved Ingredient

    Amid several years of falling sales and declining status among consumers, the Restaurant Brands International -owned burger chain has been trying to breathe new life into the brand. It has done so by releasing a series of burger that shock either by their sheer size (the four-patty Yeti Burger) or ingredients that combine the seemingly incompatible (burgers topped with everything from fried herring to Nutella). The latest Burger King taps into the beloved mac-and-cheese to draw in eaters.

  • The States That Drink the Most Beer

    It's a golden age for beer (or maybe more of a blonde or amber age?) Here are the 30 states that drink the most beer, plus the most popular brands in each state.

  • Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version

    Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies can be whipped up quickly, and their light texture makes them an easy addition for summer get-togethers.

  • 7 Common Air Fryer Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

    Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your air fryer.

  • The Internet Is Loving "Air-Fried Bagels" These Days, So To Understand The Hype, I Tried It Myself — To Be Honest, It Genuinely Surprised Me

    Hope you like your cream cheese puffy.View Entire Post ›

  • Here are 10 Milwaukee area ice cream, frozen custard and gelato shops to check out this summer

    From Kopp's to Purple Door, we've got you covered with this list of old and new local favorites.

  • Kaley Cuoco, 36, Swears By *This* Rule Whenever She Goes Out To Eat

    Season 2 of the hit HBO Max show, 'The Flight Attendant' just wrapped. Lead actress Kaley Cuoco sat down with 'WH' to talk about what she eats in a day.

  • This Vegetarian Stuffed Poblano Pepper Recipe is the Perfect Summer Side Dish

    This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a vegetarian dish by Chef Aarón Sánchez that will soon become a summer favorite.

  • A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are High in Protein

    Add some extra deliciousness this month with these healthy dinner recipes. Each of these meals focuses on ingredients prized in the Mediterranean diet, a flexible eating plan that experts say is the healthiest diet around. You'll find plenty of fish, legumes, whole grains, fruits and veggies in these filling dinners that have at least 15 grams of protein in each serving.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025

    The high volatility and price fluctuations for most cryptos like bitcoin keep investors on the edge of their seats. Some BTC price predictions, however, are rather optimistic.

  • 11 Low-Sugar Cereals, So You Can Enjoy Your Fave Cereal Without an Energy Crash

    When you want to snooze your alarm a few extra times without losing the opportunity to fill up your stomach before you start your day, cereal is a lifesaver. That said, the market is flooded with sugar-bomb...

  • Make it a summer of big salads with this easy approach and recipes

    Ditch the pricey restaurant and instead get in touch with your inner food blogger by replicating those hunger-inducing homemade salad videos on your social media feed. Grab an oversized bowl, lettuces, vegetables, nuts, herbs, grains, protein and an easy homemade dressing for a foolproof season of big summer salads. "Plant You" cookbook author and food creator Carleigh Bodrug started a series on her Instagram and TikTok and now she's sharing her top tips and recipes with "Good Morning America" Food to help you create the best salads in your own kitchen with ease.