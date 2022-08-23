Malaysia Top Court Upholds Ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB Guilty Verdict

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s highest court upheld former leader Najib Razak’s guilty verdict for corruption in the first of a series of trials linked to troubled state fund 1MDB.

The Federal Court ordered for the ruling to be enforced, which effectively sends him to prison. This prevents Najib from contesting in the next general elections that must be held by September 2023.

The court reaffirmed an earlier ruling that sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison in the case involving the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) belonging to SRC International to his personal bank account. The company is a former unit of 1MDB, an investment fund that had billions of dollars siphoned across the globe.

“It is our unanimous view that the evidence led during the trial points overwhelmingly to guilt on all seven charges,” said Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat when delivering the verdict of the five judge panel.

Lawyers representing Najib asked for a stay on execution, which was rejected by the chief justice.

Najib, 69, was first convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving in the SRC case. The sentence, which includes a 210 million ringgit fine on top of the jail term, was maintained by the Court of Appeal in December, with a judge referring to Najib’s actions as a “national embarrassment.”

He mounted a final appeal before the Federal Court while being out on bail. Najib has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has publicly maintained his innocence, saying he is a “victim of a scam.”

Despite the successive court rulings against him, Najib has successfully rehabilitated his image since his shock election defeat in 2018 by criticizing the economic policies of subsequent governments and recasting himself as the man of the people.

These tactics have helped him retain significant influence in the United Malays National Organization. Najib had gone on to lead UMNO to a series of state election victories, emboldening the party to push for early national polls.

Najib could eventually get out by jail by seeking a pardon from Malaysia’s king in the same way current opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was given one in 2018. Malaysia’s longest serving leader Mahathir Mohamad saw a “50-50 chance” Najib would get the royal pardon and then return to politics and aim again for the country’s top job.

