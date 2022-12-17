Malaysia VPS Server Hosting Provider TheServerHost Introducing Its Linux and Windows Plans with Kuala Lumpur Based IP

Delhi, India - (NewMediaWire) - December 17, 2022 - (King NewsWire) - TheServerHost a professional Malaysia VPS Server hosting provider will provide Client with reliable and high-quality service. This company was able to meet the demands of businesses with diverse needs, and they will ensure that their website will perform well in the long run.

High Uptime: TheServerHost is known for its uptime guarantee. Uptime guarantees are important because small interruptions to their website can be fatal. The provider can monitor the uptime of their site and let the client know of any issue and resolve it on a priority basis. The uptime guarantees are calculated based on the percentage of time that the server is online. This allows clients to avoid downtime and ensures that their website runs at a high speed.

SSD Drive: TheServerHost servers have enterprise grade hardware and SSD drives. They are also able to provide high-bandwidth network interfaces to ensure that their website runs at a high-speed. Clients can even get a Hyper-v SSL/TLS certificate for high-speed connectivity.

Backups: TheServerHost also offers excellent security and technical support. They have experienced technicians available around the clock to respond to any issues. They are also able to provide remote management tools for their server. Clients can configure automatic backups on their VPS server through the control panel. The client can backup their data as often as they need.

Secured: This type of service offers more security than shared hosting, and it allows clients to set up their own operating system. Clients can also set up a private FTP server or VPN. The server is protected by installing antimalware/antivirus software. These programs will scan the system for suspicious files and quarantine them. And also DDOS Protection is available. TheServerHost also monitors the client server's logs. This will allow clients to identify suspicious activity, such as hacking attempts.

Affordable: TheServerHost is one of the most affordable web hosts. They offer several different plans, each of which comes with its own set of benefits. TheServerHost is also known for offering a number of impressive technological feats. The company also has a number of different UNIX operating systems, making it easy to deploy and manage their server. It's also worth noting that the company provides remote management tools, so clients can keep tabs on their server from anywhere.

Managed services: Among the top Malaysia VPS Server Hosting providers, TheServerHost is renowned for its reliability and uptime. It is also known for its quality customer service. Their technical support team is available 24 hours a day to help clients with any issue. They also offer a free trial period, so client can try out the features. In addition to the powerful VPS servers, TheServerHost provides several managed services. These include remote management tools, dedicated IP addresses, dedicated bandwidth, and third-party software installation.

Pre Install Software: TheServerHost Malaysia VPS service is a great option for anyone looking to grow their online presence. Its web-based control panel makes setting up a website easy, and it comes with pre-installed software for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux operating systems. They also allow clients to install performance-enhancing software to help their site run faster.

Customization: Unlike shared hosting, Malaysia VPS hosting allows full customization of the operating system and applications. This means that the user can install the applications that are most suitable for his site. Moreover, this type of service offers complete root access, which enables the user to configure and update the applications. Moreover, the user can scale the server's resources if necessary. User can access administrative functions.

About Company TheServerHost:

Data Centre Located in the heart of Malaysia, TheServerHost offers a complete solution for their online business. TheServerHost has been in the business for a long time, and its servers are backed by a highly experienced team. It has been providing quality services for several years. Its servers have been designed to handle the heavy workloads of e-commerce portals. Its VPS servers are backed by a world-class network of internet servers. TheServerHost also provides a managed service, which means that it takes care of all the aspects of server management for the client. These services include installing an OS, updating the operating system, security upgrades, and keeping the server virus-free. It also provides emergency support.

The company has an easy-to-use control panel, and it is also possible to set up the control panel from any location. Whether Client are in Malaysia or abroad, client can access the control panel through the internet. The control panel is available as both free and paid software.

TheServerHost has been in the business of providing excellent hosting services for many years. They offer a wide range of server plans for various needs, including those for small businesses and large-sized enterprises. Their plans are highly customizable, and their servers are reliable.

Data Center at and IP based at Kuala Lumpur, Teluk Intan, Cyberjaya

More Info visit https://theserverhost.com/vps/malaysia

Media Contact

Contact Person: Robin Das
Company Name: TheServerHost
Email: support@theserverhost.com
Website: https://theserverhost.com/
Address 1: 493, G.F., Sector -5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad 201010.
City: Delhi
State: Delhi
Country: India

