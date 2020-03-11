Malaysia wants to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the southeast Asian nation's new minister of plantation industries and commodities said on Wednesday.

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation.

