Malaysia Weighs Trade Curbs to Fight EU’s Anti-Palm Oil Policies

Anuradha Raghu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer, is weighing a range of trade curbs to strike back against what it calls unfair policies from the European Union that block market access for the tropical oil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Southeast Asian country will coordinate its response with Indonesia, the largest edible oils supplier globally. Strategies being considered include slowing commodities trade with Europe and reviewing imports from the bloc, according to Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

The EU agreed to a historic law in December that will stop products causing forest destruction from being sold in European shops and supermarkets. Products like wood, rubber, beef, leather, cocoa, coffee, palm oil and soy won’t make it past the port unless proven to be deforestation-free. Malaysia and Indonesia are leading international criticism of the policy.

“If they’re too firm on their decision, if they do not want to listen to us, I think one of the areas that we can be looking at together with Indonesia is how we should look at Europe,” Fadillah, who is also Malaysia’s Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said in an interview Tuesday. “If we are not fairly treated, I think there should be some counteraction by us.”

The two countries — which together make up more than 80% of the world’s palm oil supply — say the rule is discriminatory. It will cut off market access for millions of small farmers across the region, Latin America and Africa who do not have the means to meet the stricter traceability requirements. Palm oil is used to make everything from chocolate to lipstick, soaps and detergents.

Indonesian Talks

“The action by the EU is trying to phase out smallholders from the system,” Fadillah said from his office in Putrajaya. The bloc keeps introducing new requirements despite compliance from bigger plantations on international sustainability standards, as well as the Malaysian government’s commitment to a greener economy and limiting new plantation areas, he said.

Fadillah will head to Jakarta Wednesday to discuss strategies with Indonesia. The two countries will hold a joint ministerial press conference on Thursday.

On the possible trade measures, he didn’t want to go into details of what Malaysia and Indonesia may do, but said it would be part of the discussion.

“Together with Indonesia, we want to make the European Union realize their action is a one-sided, unilateral decision,” he said.

More from the interview:

  • Malaysia should be able to fulfill any additional demand from buyers following Indonesia’s move to freeze some of its export quotas.

  • The number of foreign workers entering Malaysia has increased, with most plantations now operating at 70% capacity or more.

  • Malaysia will be able to boost production this year due to a further easing of the foreign-labor hiring process

  • The ministry is in favor of increasing its biodiesel mandate, but this will require further discussion with other ministries.

  • A national cap on oil palm plantation area will be kept at 6.5 million hectares. Planted area was 5.67 million hectares at the end of 2022.

  • To counter the problem of declining palm yields, Malaysia is developing and providing smallholders with seedlings that can produce fruit faster and are not as tall as regular palm trees.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Derailed train cars in Ohio drained of toxic chemical amid mass evacuation

    (Reuters) -Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said. The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, began with a single explosion, as was anticipated, followed by a steady incineration of the remaining cargo, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. "That controlled release was the one explosion," she told Reuters by telephone.

  • Detroit Pistons go cold in third quarter, fall to Boston Celtics at LCA, 111-99

    Jayson Tatum scored 34 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday, 111-99, at Little Caesars Arena. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21.

  • Don’t Let the Chinese Spy Balloon Become the New ‘Kung Flu’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastThe downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon amplifies the now politically required jingoistic rhetoric directed at China by both Democrats and Republicans. But it ignores the dangers posed to Asian Americans by an excessive emphasis on China as an economic and military “adversary.”Directing fire at China—and Asians generally—has a long history in America and the West for economic and political gain.Sinophobia in the U.S. first arose with raci

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Argentina's National Securities Commission to Set Requirements and Rules for Crypto Companies

    The jurisdiction of that agency is specified in a bill that is under discussion in the Argentine Congress.

  • Vietnam seizes 600 kg of ivory smuggled from Africa

    Vietnamese authorities have over the past week seized more than 600 kilograms of ivory smuggled from Africa, the government said on Monday. Trade in ivory is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread. Other items often found smuggled into the country include pangolin scales, rhino horns and tiger carcasses.

  • S&P 500 companies ramp up stock buybacks in Q4

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day, showing the 9.6% increase in S&P 500 companies' stock buybacks compared to the third quarter.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Trade in a Range

    Crude oil markets did rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but they continue to trade in a range overall.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks 48% on plans to raise $1B

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank more than 45% on Tuesday, a day after the embattled retailer announced an equity offering to raise as much as $1.025 billion.

  • Cringey 23-Year-Old Mayor Quotes Steve Jobs to Defend His Trumpian Coup

    Hunter Larkin for KansasA 23-year-old Kansas mayor who re-installed himself in office last month in what some horrified observers said was “essentially a coup” is refusing to leave in the face of furious community opposition.At a contentious city council meeting Monday night, Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin invoked the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, suggesting that he—Larkin—was also a visionary attempting to “change the world.”In a move that one Goddard resident likened to “Germany in 1935,” Larkin

  • Lauren Boebert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big White Balloon

    In case you’ve missed it: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Co.), who don’t seem to realize that they are two sides of the same terrible coin, have been very publicly at war with each other for some time now. And that war continued apace on Tuesday with Boebert once again mocking Greene—this time for carrying a large white balloon around the U.S. Capitol all day ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address to symbolize the so-called “Chinese spy balloon” that the military

  • Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

    REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/KremlinRamzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention

  • Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

    You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling […]

  • Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not normal’

    Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to reports that former first lady Melania Trump entered the Situation Room during a 2019 raid against ISIS that “this is not normal.” “No, this is not normal. I think it’s important to restate that as much as possible around Trump,” she said on MSNBC’s…

  • Melania Trump's 'Unexpected' Presence in the Situation Room During a Major Military Operation Raised a Few Eyebrows

    The Donald Trump administration has provided lots of headlines and plenty of surprises since he exited the White House in 2021, but the latest Melania Trump headline is definitely raising eyebrows. A new memoir from former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, […]

  • Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union

    The five sitting Supreme Court justices attending the State of the Union are being joined by two of their predecessors, the first time a retired justice has attended the president’s address in 26 years. Retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy, two regular attendees during their years on the bench, have again returned to the…

  • Beijing's response to the US shooting down its balloon has been muted. It might be China's way of preparing for a future in which the roles are reversed, says international law expert.

    If China pushes too hard, its own rhetoric may backfire if the US decides to send balloons or drones into Chinese airspace, said Julian Ku.

  • Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility, guard opens fire

    An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where presidential Air Force One planes are kept, and was soon fired upon by a base resident Monday.

  • Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?

    The short answer is no, but the long answer is more complicated. A new recommendation by DeSantis allies proposes collecting menstruation data on high school athletes that could expose students' abortions and gender identities

  • 15 Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Most Egregious Lies And Outrageous Remarks

    The Arkansas governor, who's admitted under oath to lying to the press, will deliver the GOP's response to Biden's State of the Union address this week.