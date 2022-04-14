Malaysian authorities investigating driver who was filmed dragging his dog alongside his moving car

A dog in Malaysia was filmed being dragged alongside a vehicle driven by its owner.



In the nine-second video clip, the dog appeared to walk abnormally while it struggled to keep up with the vehicle. The video now has over 9,000 shares and 6,000 likes since it was first uploaded on Twitter on April 8 by Jabatan Netizen Malaysia.





The North Johor Baru district police chief ACP Rupiah Abdul Wahid said the incident occured in the residential area of Taman Sri Skudaiaround 2 p.m. last Friday. The suspects have been identified as a 34-year-old male driver of the vehicle and his 61-year-old mother.



The mother and son were searching for their missing dog and found it in the residential area, dirty and covered in fleas, according to a police investigation.



Wahid explained in a statement that the suspects dragged the dog outside of the vehicle because it was “infested with fleas.”



“They found the dog in a dirty state and infested with fleas, and they figured it was not suitable to have the dog inside the vehicle,” Wahid said. “The woman used a rope and pulled the dog from the front passenger window as the car was driven slowly.”



The suspects were released on bail after being questioned by police and are being investigated under Section 428 of the Malaysian penal code or Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953.



The case has also been taken to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office to discuss further legal action.







