Malaysian influencer who faced backlash for wearing áo dài with no pants crashes Porsche

Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi was reportedly slapped with a fine after crashing her Porsche just days after it got a new paint job.

MsPuiyi, whose real name is Siew Pui Yi, announced that she had finally bought her first sports car, a black Porsche, in a Facebook post in December 2021. Nearly a year later, the 24-year-old Malaysian influencer flaunted her newly painted baby pink car to her over 20 million Instagram followers on Nov. 19.

The Penthouse cover star even reportedly shared photos and a video via Instagram Stories of her driving around Kuala Lumpur in her newly painted car.

MsPuiyi re-shared photos of her baby pink Porsche with her more than 1 million followers on Facebook on Nov. 23. The following day, however, she shocked her fans with an update about a car crash via Instagram Stories. She announced that the incident occurred while she was driving.

She then followed up the video with a few pictures showing the damaged bumper of her Porsche. She also shared that she was fined after reporting the incident to the police.

The social media star did not mention if she sustained any injuries.

After seeing the update, several of her fans immediately tried to comfort her, with one Facebook user writing, “As long as you're ok, cars can be fixed or replaced.”

In April, MsPuiyi made headlines for wearing the áo dài, Vietnam's national dress, without pants during a risqué photoshoot in Vietnam. She apologized following the backlash and said she would take down her pictures.

Featured Image via @mspuiyi