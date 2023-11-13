Malaysian killer released from Australian immigration detention

Sirul Azhar Umar had has claim for asylum rejected in Australia in 2019

A man convicted over an infamous Malaysia murder has been released from Australian immigration detention.

In 2006, Sirul Azhar Umar killed 28-year-old Altantuya Shaariibuu - a model and interpreter linked to ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Mr Sirul - a former bodyguard to Malaysia's elite - fled to Australia in 2015 before the conclusion of his case.

The murder has gripped Malaysia for years due to accusations of political interference.

For almost nine years, hMr Sirul had been held by immigration authorities after his claim for asylum was rejected in 2019.

His release follows a landmark ruling by Australia's High Court last week that outlawed indefinite immigration detention, prompting the unexpected release of dozens of asylum seekers, some of whom had been held on national security grounds.

The Australian government will not deport Mr Sirul back to Malaysia, due to a longstanding policy of not extraditing people to countries where they face execution.

Ms Shaariibuu, a Mongolian, was found dead in a jungle on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in 2006. She had been shot in the head and blown up with explosives.

Mr Sirul and another former police officer Azilah Hadri were convicted over her death in 2009 and given the death penalty. Both appealed the verdict, but their sentences were ultimately upheld in 2015.

The two belonged to an elite special unit in Malaysia tasked with protecting top lawmakers - including Mr Najib, who was previously accused of interfering in Ms Shaariibuu's murder investigation.

Mr Najib has repeatedly said that he had nothing to do with her case and that he had never met Ms Shaariibuu.

Abdul Razak Baginda, a former associate of Mr Najib, was also arrested for abetting the murder but charges against him were eventually dropped. He later admitted that he had had an affair with Ms Shaariibuu.

In a cryptic statement, Mr Sirul previously claimed that he was "a black sheep that has to be sacrificed" in the case, prompting a flood of political conspiracies.

Campaign groups have also alleged that Ms Shaariibuu was murdered to keep her quiet about purported kickbacks to high-level Malaysian officials.

Earlier this year, Malaysia's parliament voted to remove the country's mandatory death penalty. The country has had a moratorium on executions for five years.

Mr Azilah, Mr Sirul's co-accused, currently remains on death row.