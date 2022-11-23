Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock

EILEEN NG
·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's king met lawmakers Wednesday in a continuing search for a prime minister with majority support after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, topped Saturday’s poll with 82 parliamentary seats, but failed to reach the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, won 73 seats. The hung parliament renewed a leadership crisis in Malaysia that saw three prime ministers since 2018.

The biggest winner was the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the hard-line ally in Muhyiddin’s bloc, with 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it backs Islamic Shariah law, rules three states and is now the single largest party.

As the contest for the top job drags on, police have tightened security as posts on social media warned of racial troubles if Anwar's multiethnic bloc wins. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

National police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said Wednesday that security has been tightened at strategic locations nationwide to ensure public safety and order. Police have earlier warned of stern action against social media users fanning racial and religious sentiments.

A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to promote Muhyiddin’s bloc and demonize Anwar and one of its Chinese-dominated allies, the Democratic Action Party, or DAP. Islamic stalwarts have often used DAP as a bogeyman to warn Malays of Chinese political dominance if Anwar’s bloc wins.

The group said in a statement that the posts blamed DAP for causing violence in 1969 that left hundreds dead, mostly Chinese. An affirmative action program that gives privileges to Malays in jobs, housing and education was introduced after the 1969 unrest to give them more opportunities to narrow the wealth gap with the business-minded Chinese.

“The posts then evolved into videos containing images of weapons and guns, with messages warning the Malay majority to beware of DAP and Pakatan Harapan. They also threatened a return of racial unrest,” the group said. Short video app TikTok reportedly said it has zero tolerance against any form of hate speech and violent extremism and will remove content that violates its community guidelines.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah proposed a unity government after meeting the two leaders Tuesday but Muhyiddin rejected the idea. The monarch then summoned all 30 lawmakers from the third largest bloc, the alliance led by the United Malays National Organization, to his palace Wednesday.

UMNO's National Front has said it will support neither leader and remain in opposition. At a meeting late Tuesday, officials reportedly said the alliance will ask for more time to make a decision.

Anwar's reformist alliance won 2018 elections that led to the first regime change since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957. But the government collapsed after Muhyiddin defected and joined hands with UMNO to form a new government. Muhyiddin’s government was beset by internal rivalries and he resigned after 17 months. UMNO leader Ismail Sabri Yaakob was then picked by the king as the prime minister.

Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar. Fed up with corruption and infighting in UMNO, many opted for Muhyiddin's bloc in Saturday's vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman gets 20 years for $22.8M fraud scheme involving Coachella hotel project

    Ruixue "Serena" Shi of Arcadia was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, who also ordered her to pay over $35 million in restitution.

  • Malaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin said he turned down a proposal by the Malaysian monarch to form a unity government with reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, according to local media reports, as the political uncertainty continues after an inconclusive general election.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billio

  • La Salle College freshman Brighton Fontaine verbally commits to Alabama for baseball

    Hard-throwing La Salle College freshman Brighton Fontaine is looking forward to playing baseball at Alabama

  • Shooting during surrender: investigation into Russian perfidy starts in Ukraine

    Ukrainian law enforcement opened a criminal case after Russian occupiers pretended to give up and then opened fire on fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Borys Ivanov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda Details: The Luhansk Oblast Prosecutor's Office added statements about perfidy committed by the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Russia to the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond

  • Vikings tricked into thanking porn star for his service on jumbotron

    Steven Wolfe, 43, better known by his stage name Johnny Sins, previously portrayed a service member in one of his myriad adult films.

  • We are diversifying, Scholz says as German business warns against hurting China ties

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner. "The mistake of dependence as with Russia will not happen again," he said at an economic forum organised by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, referring to Germany's decades-long reliance on Russian energy supplies. His comments came after representatives of German industry reacted critically to a leaked draft of Berlin's new China strategy and called for more political support in diversifying trade and securing key raw materials from elsewhere.

  • Germany's Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his ''childhood dream'' of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. ''I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here,'' Kimmich said Tuesday before Germany's opening game against Japan the next day. Germany's buildup to the tournament in Qatar has been overshadowed by fan protests at home, political statements and calls to boycott the tournament over human rights issues including the treatment of migrant workers and members of the LGBTQ community in the oil and gas-rich Persian Gulf nation.

  • ‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

    On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business," with the liberating performances he had long sought. Aston’s father, Jeff Aston, sat nearby listening to his wife’s stories and alternating between tightly clasping his hands and cupping his forehead.

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks, Bonds Ra

  • Herschel Walker Delivers Unhinged Transphobic Speech the Day After LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

    On Saturday, a 22-year-old man with a history of domestic violence killed five people and injured 22 others with an AR-15 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Some people were at the venue, Club Q, to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of people killed in anti-trans violence. One of the victims, bartender Daniel Aston, was transgender.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Explosions sound in Crimea: occupying administration reports drone attack

    Explosions occurred in the cities of Sevastopol and Evpatoria in Crimea. The occupying administration reported about a drone attack and activation of the air defence system. Source: Suspilne.Crimea; Mykhailo Razvozhaev, puppet governor of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda.

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…