Malaysian leader wants tougher ASEAN pressure on Myanmar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrive to review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
GRANT PECK
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday issued a strong call for fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take new measures to pressure the government of military-ruled Myanmar to end what he called “atrocities” against its own people.

Anwar, on a two-day official visit to Thailand, said in a speech to the Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce that ASEAN members “have to be courageous enough to try and resolve” the crisis in Myanmar, which some U.N. experts have described as a civil war triggered by the army’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

Security forces have killed thousands of civilians and army sweeps through the countryside have displaced more than 1 million people from their homes. In 2017, a brutal counterinsurgency campaign against the Muslin Rohingya minority drove more than 740,000 to flee across the border to Bangladesh, where they remain in refugee camps.

Anwar said Myanmar has “every right" to have its own domestic policies and priorities. “But no country in these times should ever continue with discriminatory policies, marginalization of their people or intimidating, or worse, perpetrating violence against your own people,” he said.

ASEAN “will have to promote, suggest new mechanisms to make sure that these atrocities committed, perpetrated against their own people must end," Anwar said. The regional grouping "should be courageous enough to try and resolve this” because it should not tolerate such abuses and because the crisis drives large numbers of refugees to seek safety in other countries in the region, including Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“It would be ideal if we have a strong consensus, and give a strong message to the Myanmar regime,” Anwar said.

After the army’s takeover, ASEAN came up with a five-point plan to try to help restore peace in Myanmar. It calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all sides. The military government initially agreed to it, but has since stymied efforts at its implementation.

ASEAN responded by refusing to let Myanmar's military leaders attend the group’s main meetings, but that has failed to win their cooperation.

Western nations have implemented stronger actions in response to the crisis than has ASEAN, including political and economic sanctions against the generals and their cronies.

Recommended Stories

  • The ECHR is maddening, but to withdraw would be a tragic mistake

    The cardinal misfortune in the framing of Brexit was the failure – or refusal – to hold the Referendum on a point of constitutional principle.

  • Eskom crisis: What does South Africa’s state of disaster mean?

    Will the state of disaster help the government deal with the unprecedented power-cuts?

  • Facebook posts falsely accuse Malaysia PM of appointing wife to fictitious job

    While Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was rocked by accusations of nepotism for appointing his daughter as a senior adviser in January 2023, Facebook posts falsely claimed that he had given his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, a job as "chairman of Federal Territories Members of Parliament, Federal Territories Department, Prime Minister's Department". However, this role does not exist. The Prime Minister's Office said Anwar had not appointed his wife to any official role and had no plans to d

  • U.S. to explore punishing China over spy balloon, official says

    The Biden administration released new declassified intelligence on Beijing's spy balloon program and hinted that retribution was coming.

  • S.Africa declares state of national disaster to end record blackouts

    President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster on Thursday in a bid to fast-track efforts to tackle South Africa's record electricity shortage that has put the brakes on growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.The last time Ramaphosa ordered a state of national disaster was in 2020 to tackle the Covid pandemic.

  • Brazil ex-governor implicated in corruption freed from house arrest

    A Brazilian court ordered that former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral be released from house arrest on Thursday, but the politician still faces corruption charges. In ordering Cabral's release, the court criticized "the extensive time period in which the present criminal action is being processed, without a final conviction that can't be appealed." Cabral is the last prominent person imprisoned in the infamous Lava Jato's criminal corruption scandal that upended Brazilian politics over several years.

  • South Africa invokes disaster law to tackle energy crisis

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a national "state of disaster" over his country's crippling power shortages, saying they posed an existential threat to the economy and social fabric. The electricity crunch has been years in the making, a product of delays in building new coal-fired power stations, corruption in coal-supply contracts, criminal sabotage and failures to ease up regulation to enable private providers to swiftly bring renewable energy on tap. "We are in the grip of a profound energy crisis," Ramaphosa said in his annual State of the Nation Address to parliament.

  • Bob Iger plans to step down from Disney when two-year contract ends

    Disney CEO Bob Iger said Thursday that he has no plans to stay on to lead the entertainment giant for longer than his two-year contract. Iger, who ran Disney for 15 years, was succeeded by Bob Chapek in 2020 — but, as its stock fell late last year, the company’s board ousted Chapek and announced…

  • Ukraine's 2024 Paris Games boycott call against Olympic 'principles': IOC chief Bach

    IOC president Thomas Bach has told Ukraine its calls to boycott the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic "principles" as his organisation was accused of being "on the wrong side of history".- 'Wrong side of history' - Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach's response to Ukraine concerns shows "the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history".

  • Half of Taiwanese Support a Visit by McCarthy, Defying China

    (Bloomberg) -- More than half of Taiwanese surveyed in a recent poll say they support a visit by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — even though China responded to a trip by his predecessor by launching missiles over the democratically run island.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That

  • A hot mic is latest sign that Biden may make big changes in U.S.-Cuba relations, but . . . | Opinion

    Signs that President Biden is considering new U.S.-Cuba policy, and possibly moving toward full restoration of relations, are popping up everywhere.

  • Zelenskiy to France, Germany: be 'game changers'

    STORY: Zelenskiy arrived in Paris for a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after holding talks in Britain earlier in the day where he urged his Western allies to send Ukraine warplanes to help turn the tide against Moscow.He travels to Brussels on Thursday (February 9) where he will attend a European leaders summit."We have very little time... I'm talking now about the weapons needed for peace and to stop the war started by Russia," Zelenskiy said."France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today. This is obvious: The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes... the quicker this Russian aggression will end." Western countries have scaled up their pledges of military aid for Ukraine this year with promises of hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles as well as longer range weapons, but have so far refused to deliver Western-made combat planes.

  • Ukraine says SpaceX needs to pick a side after the company decided Kyiv can't use its Starlink internet for military drones

    Elon Musk's satellite company has said it won't let Ukraine use its Starlink services to coordinate drone strikes against Russian forces.

  • India's Modi Deflects on Adani Links

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to deflect opposition pressure over his said links with billionaire Gautam Adani who's battling allegations of fraud and market manipulation from a US short seller. Menaka Doshi reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability claims: CBS News Flash Feb. 10, 2023

    Ten former NFL players have filed a class-action suit over disability claims, alleging needed benefits were wrongfully denied due to systematic bias. The man accused of assaulting Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig at her apartment building has been arrested. And Chick-fil-A is testing a plant-based sandwich featuring a cauliflower patty.

  • Zelenskyy presents Belgian King with fragment of Russian Su-25 jet downed in Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King Philippe I of Belgium on Thursday, 9 February. Source: Belgian Monarchy press service on Facebook Details: Zelenskyy was joined at the meeting by Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium.

  • This $34 Million Manhattan Condo Has a 70-Foot Terrace With Panoramic Views of Central Park

    The 9,500-square-foot apartment occupies the 23rd floor of the Ritz-Carlton Residences on Central Park South.

  • Corruption endangers world's shrinking fisheries

    As Indonesia’s fisheries minister, Edhy Prabowo was tasked with protecting one of his country’s most precious resources: baby lobsters so tiny one can fit on the tip of a finger. Concerned that such harvesting was harming lobster populations, Indonesia’s fishing ministry in 2016 prohibited the export of the tiny crustaceans. Shortly after taking office, Prabowo lifted the ban.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 February 2023

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

  • Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit

    When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it’s like to walk in one another's shoes. Biden, a centrist Democrat, defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught race, securing victory with thin margins in several battleground states. In Brazil’s tightest election since its return to democracy over three decades ago, Lula, the leftist leader of the Workers' Party, squeaked out a win against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who earned the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” and was an outspoken admirer of the former U.S. president.