Malaysian man caught riding naked on a motorcycle after allegedly killing his wife and child

A man in Malaysia was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and child before being caught on camera riding a motorcycle naked on the highway.

A 15-second recording of the man on the motorcycle was posted to Facebook on July 4. The now-deleted video circulated online and caught the attention of the public and the police.

Malaysian police were able to track down the 24-year-old man, who is believed to be the husband of a woman and the father of a two-month-old baby who were murdered in Johor Bahru.

The police received a report of two dead bodies at around 12:40 p.m. on July 4, according to Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat. They found Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and her son Hans Mohd Thakif Amir lying in a pool of blood with their necks slit in their home in Kampung Bakar Batu.

The suspect was believed to be escaping on his red motorcycle before a netizen caught him on camera. He was later arrested at around 2:45 p.m. in Permas Jaya. The motorcycle and a meat cleaver were seized during his arrest, according to the police statement.

The case is currently being investigated under Malaysia’s Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Rosman Ahmad, the father of the victim, said his daughter and the male suspect had plans to hold a wedding reception on July 24.

“This is so shocking. He has always been soft-spoken and respectful of his elders,” Ahmad told The Star. “But I knew he had problems. He has not been able to find a job since quitting as a cleaner at a stadium in Iskandar Puteri. He then started working as a freelance ship cleaner in Pasir Gudang.”

“My heart broke when I arrived and saw the police line. My Shirin and her baby are gone. But I have to redha (accept fate),” Norazlinda Hamdan, the mother of the victim, was quoted as saying. “My daughter and son-in-law had known each other for a while, and he always seemed like a good person.”

