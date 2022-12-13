Malaysian man gifts girlfriend with $160K bejeweled pink Porsche for her birthday

A Malaysian man gifted his girlfriend with a flashy pink Porsche 718 Spyder.

On Dec. 4, Bigo streamer and social media influencer Jun Jun posted about the gift on Instagram. She shared three photos that feature her posing with her new car.

The gift reportedly costs around 710,000 Malaysian ringgit (approximately $160,300) – and that doesn’t even include the custom jewels.

On Jun Jun’s birthday, the car was delivered to her in a glass container.

While she was celebrating her special day with friends in Kuala Lumpur, she noticed a truck and a transparent shipping container attached to it.

She realized that the car was meant for her when she noticed her Instagram handle on one side of the container.

Her Instagram video of the gift, which was posted on Dec. 4, has already garnered over 95,900 views.

Jun Jun told Waupost on Thursday that her boyfriend bought the Porsche for her because of a joke she made months ago.

She shared that she had laughed about owning a “bling-bling supercar” with her partner, who ended up turning her joke into a reality.

“Who [would’ve thought that] the whole joke [would become] a reality. It really caught me by surprise that the car [was] a gift to me,” she said.

This is not the first time Jun Jun has received an extravagant gift.

For Valentine’s Day, her partner reportedly gifted her with a bouquet of money.

Instead of receiving real flowers, Jun Jun was given several 100-Malaysian ringgit bills folded into flowers.