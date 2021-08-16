Malaysian PM Tells Colleagues He Will Resign, Minister Says

Malaysian PM Tells Colleagues He Will Resign, Minister Says
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hadi Azmi and Niluksi Koswanage
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told his party he plans to resign on Monday, a cabinet member said, potentially fueling further political and economic challenges in the pandemic-hit country.

Muhyiddin, 74, told members of his ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that he plans to meet the king on Monday and submit his resignation letter, Mohd Redzuan Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, told Bloomberg News. He had earlier disclosed the information to reporters after a party meeting Sunday morning.

The prime minister had explored “the very last option,” the Star cited Mohd Redzuan as saying. Muhyiddin’s press aide and office didn’t reply to calls and text messages seeking comment on his intentions, or to confirm Mohd Redzuan’s comments.

Muhyiddin has resisted repeated calls to step down since taking office in March 2020, making it unclear if he’ll actually submit his resignation. He announced on Aug. 4 that he would finally hold a confidence vote in parliament next month, and last week he appealed on national television to opposition lawmakers to support a slew of reforms before he calls a general election by July 2022 -- a proposal that was quickly rejected.

“If the government was handling the pandemic and the economy better at a time when UMNO was trying to displace Muhyiddin, he would still have support from the king and people,” said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, refering to the United Malays National Organisation, the largest party in the ruling coalition. “People are now clamoring for UMNO to unseat Muhyiddin, because they want to have their life back from this pandemic.”

UMNO Poised

Muhyiddin will chair a special cabinet meeting Monday before he heads to the palace to meet the king at 11:30 a.m., the Star newspaper reported. He is expected to address the nation on the same day.

His resignation, if accepted by the monarch, would end a 17-month run in power that has been beset by constant demands and threats of defection by lawmakers from the largest party in the ruling coalition, the United Malays National Organisation.

The uncertainty in appointing a new premier and forming yet another government may worsen the pressure on Malaysian assets, which are already struggling under the weight of the virus outbreak and the prospect of a reduction in U.S. stimulus.

“It is inevitable that the political instability will hurt the appeal of Malaysian assets, though markets need not see a ‘stable’ coalition before a relief bounce,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Just a clear path forward, rather than an impossible impasse, may be the low bar that markets may settle for in terms of the initial rebound from a defensive selloff.”

The main equities gauge, which is among the worst performers in the region this year, fell as much as 0.7%, while the ringgit neared its July 2020 low at 10:27 a.m. on Monday. Yields on 10-year government bonds rose two basis points to 3.26%.

Muhyiddin could stay on as caretaker prime minister until a successor is named. Under constitutional law, any lawmaker who can command a majority in parliament can stake a claim to form the government, and the king needs to give his assent to formalize the appointment.

Media reports have speculated that Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and veteran politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, both from UMNO, are in consideration for the premiership. If true, that suggests the party that ruled Malaysia for decades could have a chance of regaining control of the government after losing elections in 2018 over an unpopular consumption tax and a scandal involving billions of dollars siphoned from state investment firm 1MDB.

UMNO lawmaker Nazri Aziz said he signed a statutory declaration supporting Ismail Sabri as prime minister and asked parliamentarians from the party to do the same. Earlier in August, Ismail Sabri said several UMNO lawmakers were still backing Muhyiddin, even as the party retracted its support.

‘He Is Gone Now’

“All Umno MPs should support this, including those who are opposed to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” Nazri was cited as saying by the Star. “He is gone now, so there’s no reason not to sign.”

While UMNO has a good chance of consolidating its position by bringing its pro-Muhyiddin lawmakers back into the fold, it will have to placate existing coalition partners and build a simple parliamentary majority of 111 seats out of 220. To do this, UMNO needs support from an Muslim-centric party and Muhyiddin’s Bersatu with offers that could include cabinet positions.

UMNO also needs to win over several east Malaysian parties and ensure that some disgruntled Bersatu lawmakers don’t return to the opposition led by Anwar Ibrahim, which currently holds 89 seats.

Muhyiddin, who became prime minister after a power struggle following Mahathir Mohamad’s sudden resignation last year, had tried to wield control at the start of 2021 by declaring a state of emergency and suspending parliament. He cited the pandemic as a reason and obtained the king’s consent, yet infections surged and the economy struggled over conflicting government directives.

Last week, Malaysia’s central bank cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for a second time, as renewed movement restrictions and rising Covid-19 infections hamper the recovery. The economy shrank 2% in the second quarter from the first, cutting short a brief uptick and prompting officials to unveil plans over the weekend to ease restrictions on the retail and manufacturing sectors.

“Muhyiddin never stood a chance because he had two fatal flaws,” said James Chin, a political analyst and a director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania in Australia. “First, he was never able to control UMNO, the biggest party in his coalition. Second, he was never able to control Covid-19 despite advanced warning.”

(Adds analyst comment in ninth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rich nations dip into COVAX supply while poor wait for shots

    An international system to share coronavirus vaccines was supposed to guarantee that low and middle-income countries could get doses without being last in line and at the mercy of unreliable donations. In late June alone, the initiative known as COVAX sent some 530,000 doses to Britain – more than double the amount sent that month to the entire continent of Africa. Under COVAX, countries were supposed to give money so vaccines could be set aside, both as donations to poor countries and as an insurance policy for richer ones to buy doses if theirs fell through.

  • New Zealand Poised to Hike Rates to Cool Overheating Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand is set to raise interest rates this week, the first advanced economy in the Asia-Pacific to begin normalizing policy, as a powerful recovery unhindered by delta outbreaks shows signs of overheating.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will lift the official cash rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.5% at its review Wednesday in Wellington, according to 20 of 24 analysts survey

  • Canada Conservatives Knock Trudeau on Debt: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an election for Sept. 20, seeking to retake a majority in Canada’s parliament on the back of polls showing many voters approve of his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Public opinion surveys show his Liberals, in power since 2015, with support in the mid-30% range -- near the threshold they’ll need to regain control of the 338-seat House of Commons.Trudeau will have to make gains among swing voters in key suburban ridings around

  • Media reports say Malaysian PM to resign Monday

    Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to resign on Monday, according to news portal Malaysiakini. This came after he lost his majority due to infighting among the ruling coalition. If confirmed, Muhyiddin's resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office. But it will also bring more uncertainty to Malaysia as the country grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn.Muhyiddin's grip on power has been precarious since he took office in March 2020 with a slim majority. Pressure on him mounted recently after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organization party - the largest bloc in the ruling alliance - withdrew support.It was not immediately clear who could form the next government, given there is no clear majority in parliament, or whether elections could be held during the pandemic.It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister's department, Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.Reuters could not reach Mohd Redzuan and the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Death toll from Haitian earthquake rises to over 700

    Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued a state of emergency and says the country needs urgent medical assistance as the death toll from the massive earthquake climbed to more than 700. Vladimir Duthiers reports.

  • 10 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 utilities stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of utility stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Yield. In the midst of a prolonged economic recession and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, investor circles and […]

  • Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls 'pivotal' snap election for Sept. 20

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government's plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau, 49, is betting that high vaccination rates against the virus and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power. The election comes at a "pivotal, consequential moment" for Canada, Trudeau said.

  • The GOP Crusade Against Biden’s Top Muslim Nominee Says It All

    Eric Risberg/APThe GOP’s tent that’s got plenty of room for violent insurrectionists, white supremacists, killers, conspiracists and a congressman accused of sex trafficking isn’t big enough to welcome successful brown-skinned Muslims and immigrants.For the past five months Republican senators on the Small Business Committee have refused to advance the nomination of Dilawar Syed for the No. 2 post in the Small Business Administration, which would make him the highest-ranking Muslim in the Biden

  • Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

    The company is looking for someone to develop its digital currency strategy and product roadmap.

  • Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" - Al Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The spokesman for the Taliban's political office on Sunday declared the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community. Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in interviews with Al Jazeera TV the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of regime would be clear soon. The group respected women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression within Sharia law, Naeem added.

  • This Pro-Trump Lawyer Was a Rising ‘Stop the Steal’ Star. His Firm Erased Him

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn late 2020, as then-President Donald Trump was waging a multi-front campaign to cling to power, a little-known attorney and self-described former special ops commander began working on Trump’s behalf, badgering senior Justice Department officials in an effort to rope them into the plot.In the months since Trump’s failed coup attempt, government documents and emails have further revealed the extent of this attorney Kurt Olsen’s behind-the-scenes

  • This MyPillow Guy Meltdown Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Dangerous

    “Just forget about the evidence," CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell said when confronted on his lies about election fraud

  • As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

    A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime. "Even if they can't control the whole country, they would still be a significant force to reckon with", an influential social media commentator known to be familiar with China's foreign policy thinking wrote on Thursday.

  • Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump is 'threatening members of law enforcement' in targeting officer who killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

    During an appearance on CNN, McCabe told anchor Jim Acosta that Trump's comments about an unnamed Capitol Police officer were "incredibly dangerous."

  • Why the US-trained Afghan National Army have been defeated with ease by the Taliban

    The Afghan National Army should have the upper hand in terms of numbers, funding, and arms but the battle-hardened Taliban have defeated them easily.

  • Lindsey Graham has warned Trump that January 6 will be his 'political obituary' if he doesn't get over the 2020 election

    Graham thinks he can make Trump a unifying force in the GOP, if only he could move on from his loss to Biden, according to a New York Times report.

  • Los Angeles Anti-Vaxx Rally Ends With Man Stabbed, Violent Brawls

    DAVID MCNEW/GettyAn anti-vaccine rally in downtown Los Angeles erupted into a streetfight Saturday afternoon, leaving one protester bloodied on the ground with a stab wound and a journalist filing a police report over an alleged assault.Organizers held the demonstration to decry coronavirus mask mandates like the one implemented in Los Angeles County last month, and vaccine requirements like the stipulations for entering many establishments in San Francisco instituted this week. The Los Angeles

  • Video shows Taliban celebrating inside Afghanistan presidential palace

    In the video provided by Al Jazeera, armed men are seen walking the halls and sitting in the chair of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours earlier.

  • Video shows thousands of prisoners, reportedly including Islamic State and al Qaeda fighters, freed from Kabul jail by the Taliban

    Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which housed 5,000 prisoners.

  • ‘I Believed in the U.S. But That Turned Out to Be Such a Big Mistake’

    An Afghan journalist in hiding in Kabul talks about what it’s like in the capital city as the Taliban seize control.