Malaysian police arrest artist for allegedly insulting queen with Spotify playlist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian artist was detained by police late on Friday for allegedly insulting the country's queen by making a Spotify playlist that mocked comments on the queen's Instagram account, an arrest condemned by rights groups as a clampdown on free speech.

Police said in a statement the graphic artist, Fahmi Reza, had uploaded a Spotify playlist with songs containing the word 'jealousy', with a photo of Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Fahmi, who was being investigated under Malaysia's sedition and communications laws, had also posted a link to the playlist on his Facebook account, police criminal investigations director Huzir Mohamed said.

The posts follow a reported remark made on the queen's Instagram account this week in response to a follower asking if the palace chefs were all vaccinated.

According to local media, the queen's Instagram account responded by asking if the follower was jealous, which caused an uproar on social media. The Instagram account was briefly deactivated and when reinstated did not have the remarks.

A palace spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about the remark and Fahmi's arrest.

Fahmi was once sentenced to jail in Malaysia for portraying former prime minister Najib Razak as a clown, though his sentence was later commuted.

Fahmi's arrest comes amid increasing concerns from rights groups over a crackdown on dissent under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Amnesty International Malaysia on Friday said satirical works should not be seen as a crime.

"Time and time again, the draconian Sedition Act and CMA are used as a tool by the authorities to silence critical voices and dissent. This needs to stop," Amnesty said on Twitter, referring to Malaysia's Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act.

Malaysia fell 18 places on Reporters Without Borders' 2021 World Press Freedom index - the steepest drop from last year among all countries.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • French anti-terror unit opens investigation after woman stabbed in neck outside police station

    A female police worker died after being stabbed twice in the throat at a police station in the Paris suburb of Rambouillet in what President Emmanuel Macron described as an act of "terrorism". The attacker, a 36-year-old French resident of Tunisian origin, entered the lobby of the police station before stabbing the woman, a 49-year-old administrative worker with two children, twice in the throat. He was shot and killed by police at the scene. The man who stabbed to death a police employee at a police station outside Paris on Friday shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) during the attack, a source close to the inquiry said. "In our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in," Mr Macron wrote on Twitter, naming the murdered woman as Stephanie. France's anti-terror prosecutor said he was taking the lead in the investigation. The assailant, identified only as Jamel G, was not previously known to security agencies. "They have tried to destabilise this country by coming here to attack the police force in this quiet town in the rural south of Ile-de-France," said Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Paris region.

  • What We Know About India’s ‘Double Mutant’ Covid-19 Variant

    Scientists are trying to understand the role coronavirus variants, including a new one dubbed the double mutant, are playing in the world’s fastest-growing surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

  • Iowa Woman Who Hit 2 Children With Car Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

    An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after she purposely struck two children with her car. She reportedly told police she had smoked meth.

  • California Man Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Asian Couple Arrested and Charged

    A man has been arrested and charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly physically attacking an elderly Asian couple in a park in Southern California.

  • General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help

    Afghanistan’s military “will certainly collapse” without some continued American support once all U.S. troops are withdrawn, the top U.S. general for the Middle East told Congress Thursday. Gen. Frank McKenzie also said he was very concerned about the Afghan government’s ability to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said that as the U.S. pulls out all forces, “my concern is the Afghans' ability to hold ground” and whether they will able to continue to maintain and fly their aircraft without U.S. aid and financial support.

  • Biden speaks to Erdogan as Armenian genocide question looms

    President Joe Biden spoke with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday as Biden prepared to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago were genocide. The U.S. and Turkish governments, in separate statements on the call, made no mention of the looming decision on the Armenian genocide recognition. Biden pledged as a candidate to recognize the World War I-era killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in modern day Turkey.

  • Keke Palmer Shares Her Personal Advice to Fellow Child Stars: "Don’t Be Afraid to Grow"

    Keke Palmer exclusively tells E! News about how she evolved from a child star to one of Hollywood's hottest young actors and the advice that helped her thrive.

  • Once 'naive' about anti-Asian hate, Jeremy Lin is taking racism head-on

    Once hesitant to speak out against racism, Lin is now a champion of challenging anti-Asian hate in America.

  • Johnny Depp’s $50M Defamation Suit Should Be Tossed Because Of UK “Wife Beater” Ruling, Amber Heard Says

    Johnny Depp’s recent failure to secure an appeal in the “wife beater” verdict against him in Britain is causing legal ripples on this side of the Atlantic. Flying the flag of international law, Amber Heard’s lawyers say the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s Stateside $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress should be sent […]

  • There’s Nothing Stopping Democrats from Going it Alone on Infrastructure — Except Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership hold a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 13, 2021. If Democrats wanted to pass a straight, party-line infrastructure plan with a price tag reaching into 13 digits, they could. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrested a green-light from the Senate’s rules maven in February that would let Democrats jam a massive spending plan through a budgeting loophole.

  • Despite free agent pickups, Giants have lots of draft needs

    The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs. Most draft picks after the first few can change drastically with either a trade or an unexpected choice, and general manager Dave Gettleman never gives an inside look at the Giants’ plan. All that is certain is the Giants made a ton of moves in preparation for the draft and Joe Judge’s second season.

  • Kim Kardashian West on Her Latest KKW Fragrance, Gardening with Her Kids, and Her Love of Gardenias

    Plus, Kim and floral designer Jeff Leatham talk about how North West has the best eye for flowers.

  • Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide

    President Joe Biden on Saturday plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago in modern-day Turkey were genocide, according to U.S. officials familiar with the president’s deliberations. Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in anticipation of his plan, in a presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians. U.S. presidents for decades have acknowledged Remembrance Day to mark the events of 1915 to 1923 but have avoided using the term “genocide” to sidestep alienating Turkey.

  • Hundreds of Jewish supremacists chant 'Death to Arabs' as tensions boil over in Jerusalem clashes

    Israeli police were deployed to keep members of the far-right, Jewish extremist group, Lehava, away from crowds of Arab and Israeli counter-protesters.

  • Four arrested in connection with $360,000 Walmart money transfer scheme in South Florida

    Four people were arrested for their involvement in an organized fraud scheme that used Walmart wire transfers to steal more than $360,000, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

  • U.S. CDC probes new death, hospitalization after J&J vaccine shots - officials

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalization of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The incidents come as advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

  • Man Who Punched Elderly Couple and Harassed Olympic Athlete, Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

    A man who punched an elderly Asian couple has been charged with hate crimes during his arraignment on Tuesday, local prosecutors revealed. Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is now facing two felony counts of elder abuse, two felony counts of hate crime battery and two felony hate crime enhancements, reports the LA Times. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • U.S. general concerned about capability of Afghan security forces

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of U.S. forces in the Middle East said on Thursday that he was concerned about the ability of the Afghan security forces to hold territory after the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country in the coming months. President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States will withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America's longest war. "My concern is the ability of the Afghan military to hold the ground that they're on now without the support that they've been used to for many years," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • House votes to make Washington, DC, the US's 51st state

    The bill faces serious hurdles in the Senate, where it likely won't receive the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster.