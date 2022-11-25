Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = RM68m ÷ (RM9.2b - RM2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 64% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad that you might be interested in.

