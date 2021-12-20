Malaysian urban areas submerged after major flooding

Kuala Lumpur and Balakong residents try to save items from the muddied waters outside their property, homes and cars lie submerged under flood waters and workers clear out damaged goods from a building as Malaysia battles some of its worst flooding in years. IMAGES

  • Flooding Displaces Thousands in Malaysia

    Thousands of people were displaced by flooding in Malaysia in the wake of heavy monsoon rain on December 17 and 18, local news reports said.Malaysia’s meteorological service issued a number of weather warnings for peninsular states on December 19.The Star said 14,000 people had been displaced by December 19.The states of Pahang and Selangor, surrounding the capital, Kuala Lumpur, were particularly badly hit.This footage was shot in Shah Alam, just west of the capital. Credit: @bearsafwan via Storyful

