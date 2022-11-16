For Malaysian Voters, Food Inflation Is the Big Worry as 1MDB Fades

Anisah Shukry, Kok Leong Chan and Ravil Shirodkar
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s election on Saturday is likely to be close, with nearly a thousand candidates from dozens of parties vying for the hearts and minds of a record 21 million voters, via their stomachs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Voters, many struggling to afford meat and other food amid soaring inflation, are looking for whichever party can most convincingly promise economic and price stability. But other factors are also at stake in the contest for 222 parliamentary seats, including an end to the political chaos that’s engulfed the Southeast Asian nation in the past four years.

The ruling Barisan Nasional coalition hopes to secure a clear majority and redeem itself following its defeat at the 2018 polls, when it was thrown out after six decades in power because of the 1MDB corruption case. Four years and three governments later, the billion-dollar graft scandal has taken a back seat on the campaign trail as Malaysians brace for the highest annual inflation in five years.

“I can close one eye toward corruption, as long as they make sure we’re taken care of,” said Ahmad Zaini, a ride-share driver in Selangor, the richest state in the country. “Just look at the price of chicken, how are we supposed to eat?”

Malaysia favorite meat has become unaffordable for some after higher costs for imported feed and demand from overseas pushed the price above the government’s cap of 9.40 ringgit ($2.07) per kilogram. The price ceiling was at 8.90 ringgit in June.

Inflation Dents Malaysia PM Popularity in Poll Ahead of Election

The ruling coalition’s main contender is Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan alliance, which pulled off a shock victory in 2018 but fell apart after 22 months in government due to infighting. Other alliances in the fray are led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and Malaysia’s senior statesman, the 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

Both main alliances are promising cash handouts to help offset higher costs, with BN pledging at least 2,208 ringgit a month. That’s a welcome offer for the 6 million young, first-time voters who are especially vulnerable to rising costs.

The median salary of 20-24 year olds was 1,464 ringgit in 2021, less than the national minimum wage of 1,500 ringgit, according to data from the National Statistics Department. That’s well below the cost of living estimated by the central bank back in 2018. Bank Negara Malaysia said then that that the living wage for couples living in Kuala Lumpur without children should be 4,500 ringgit a month, and with two children, it should be 6,500 ringgit.

Crowded Malaysian Election Field Adds Risk of No Clear Majority

Still, the crowded battlefield means the country’s political problems may not be solved in this election. If no clear majority emerges, the main coalitions may once again be forced to negotiate with minority parties to form a government. And while the 1MDB saga may have been left behind, new political scandals are dogging several leading candidates.

Whoever wins will have to deal with a slowdown in the economy after a rapid, but uneven rebound from the pandemic. Gross domestic product grew at a region-beating 14.2% in the latest quarter thanks to tailwinds from commodities and oil and robust manufacturing, but inflation has almost doubled from the start of the year, despite subsidies on food and fuel. The central bank’s growth target for 2023 is 4%-5% versus an estimate of more than 7% this year, to reflect the weakness of the global outlook.

“Impending global headwinds may be the risk to watch” for a recovery that has been uneven across different sectors, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore.

To try to topple BN again, Anwar’s alliance is targeting swing states such as Perak, on the west coast of mainland Malaysia. Perak has changed provincial governments four times since 2008. With BN’s share of the state’s 24 parliamentary seats slipping from 14 to 11 in the past three national elections, PH hopes to wrest back the state.

“Perak has swung back and forth since 2008, and Anwar’s decision to contest here has brought back a lot of interest in the election,” said Wong Chee Heng, a retired teacher from Taiping, a town in the state. Wong said he backs the opposition.

PH has been gaining traction with voters. The alliance may emerge with the biggest share of votes, a survey by YouGov showed just days before the election. The poll also featured growing support for Muhiyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional among ethnic Malay majority.

PN’s rally in Kuala Lumpur Monday night drew large crowds despite the heavy rain, with supporters staying late to hear Muhyiddin and leaders including Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Like in 2018, Anwar’s PH is relying on an anti-corruption ticket. A scandal over procurement of warships that broke out in August and an investigation into one of BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s foundations is turning some voters away from the ruling coalition.

“I’m clearly for the Pakatan Harapan coalition as they stand against corruption,” said 22-year-old Fikri Irfan, who braved heavy rain to attend a rally by the main opposition alliance at Tangga Batu in Malacca. “I would like to give Anwar Ibrahim another chance.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Anwar’s Coalition Ahead in Survey Just Days Before Malaysia Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan could emerge with the biggest share of votes in this Saturday’s federal election race that may be too close to call, according to the latest opinion poll.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From

  • Missile Blast in Poland Puts Focus on Ukraine’s Need for Stronger Air Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- The blast that killed two people in Poland near its eastern border put Ukraine’s air defenses under the spotlight as Kyiv’s allies face growing pressure to deliver more aid to fend off intensifying Russian attacks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two Peo

  • FTX, Bankman-Fried to Face Congressional Scrutiny Over Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its former chief executive officer, Democratic mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried, will be in congressional cross hairs next month as House and Senate panels probe the company’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two Peo

  • Ron DeSantis Is Just One of Trump’s Possible GOP Challengers

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump officially declared his widely anticipated third White House bid on Tuesday, hoping to discourage potential Republican rivals from challenging him for the GOP nomination in 2024.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX Contagion Hits W

  • Yale Law School Pulls Out of ‘US News’ Rankings, Citing Flaws

    (Bloomberg) -- Yale Law School and Harvard Law School are pulling out of the US News & World Report law school rankings they say are flawed.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under FireYale, which has t

  • California Utilities, Solar Companies Jostle Over Plans to Reform Rooftop Subsidy

    (Bloomberg) -- California utilities and solar companies lobbied state regulators Wednesday for changes to a proposed state plan that would revise a key rooftop solar subsidy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lende

  • Trump’s Presidential Run Faces Legal Challenges Over His Role in Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Terri

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • Sean Hannity's Bitter Election Call Of Kari Lake's Defeat Is Something To Watch

    The Fox News host did his disgruntled best to report Katie Hobbs' victory in the Arizona governor's race and was labeled a "hypocrite."

  • Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech

    Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.

  • MAGA Media Is Melting Down Over Kari Lake’s Loss

    Donald Trump, Fox News, and others are in disbelief that the election denier lost the Arizona gubernatorial race, alleging fraud and foul play

  • Donald Trump's Former Aide Shared a Brutally Honest Take on His Re-Election Chances

    In an unsurprising move, Donald Trump announced his third run for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago. While the former president still has his supporters, there are plenty of Republicans who are now criticizing his decision to campaign because they believe he’s hurting the GOP after his midterm elections disaster. Donald Trump’s former chief of […]

  • How Running For President Impacts Trump's Various Legal Challenges

    Trump faces multiple civil and criminal investigations. His candidacy may lead to them being handled differently.

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Reporter Mocks Katie Hobbs After Network Calls Arizona Election

    Fox NewsThe morning after his network called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs, Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke seemed to cast doubt on the results while reassuring viewers that MAGA candidate Kari Lake still had an outside shot to win.At the same time, he repeatedly mocked the presumptive next governor of Arizona, throwing barbs at Hobbs while delivering a news report on Tuesday morning.Nearly a week after the polls closed, Hobbs was finally declared the winner on Monday e

  • In Arizona, Kari Lake's Next Move Splits Factions of GOP

    PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s defeat in the governor’s race in Arizona has set off a high-stakes tug of war within the Republican Party, as Lake’s right-wing allies pushed her to mount a Trump-style challenge to the results, while some establishment leaders — including a former Republican governor — urged her to concede her loss and move on. Lake’s next move could prove a turning point for her party and the far-right faction of election deniers that propelled her rapid rise this year. Lake stands as the

  • Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were absent from their father's 2024 campaign launch. Here are the family members who attended the event.

    Eric Trump Jr., his wife Lara Trump, Jared Kushner, and Barron Trump were seen entering the room where Donald Trump made his announcement.

  • No one liked Trump's speech announcing a 2024 presidential run. Not even Trump

    Donald Trump reveals his newest 'glorious' product for 2024, and even his daughter skips the launch.

  • Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’

    Fox Business NetworkThe Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.“I have to say that there wasn’t a great reception to the speech last night. Not a single elected Republican official was there,”

  • Donald Trump's New Applause Line Is Pure Authoritarianism

    The former president said he doesn’t know if the American public is ready to impose the death penalty for dealing drugs. He’s probably right.

  • Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024

    Some Republicans are concerned that the former president will damage the party's prospects in 2024 as he is too divisive.