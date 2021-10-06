Malaysia's AirAsia Group reaches deal with Airbus to restructure plane orders

FILE PHOTO: A general view of AirAsia headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang
Liz Lee and Jamie Freed
·2 min read

By Liz Lee and Jamie Freed

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd has reached a deal with Airbus SE to restructure an order for 362 narrowbody planes including switching 13 A320neos to the larger A321neo model, the airline said on Wednesday.

Deliveries of the 362 A321neos are now planned through 2035, the airline said, without providing details of previous plans.

Reuters last month reported https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airasia-has-reached-deal-restructure-airbus-jet-order-sources-2021-09-17 Airbus had agreed to cut prices or reschedule delivery to salvage a contract worth tens of billions of dollars with its largest Asian customer, according to industry sources.

AirAsia received its first A321neo in November 2019 and currently has four of the planes in service after halting deliveries during the pandemic, which has led to a plunge in travel across Southeast Asia.

Airbus sold six A321neos that had been built for AirAsia last year, according to industry sources.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said in a statement that the deal with AirAsia announced on Wednesday was an example of how the planemaker had worked with customers to find solutions to adapt to the impact of the pandemic.

AirAsia Group President Bo Lingam said the airline had thoroughly reviewed its network and fleet strategy to ensure flying on the most popular and profitable routes as it prepared for travel to resume.

"Our business model is robust, and there is a lot of pent-up demand," he said. "We are confident that our airlines will be able to rebound and recover strongly as soon as travel restrictions are lifted."

AirAsia said on Tuesday it had received approval from Danajamin Nasional Bhd for a loan of up to 500 million ringgit ($119.67 million) with an 80% government guarantee.

($1 = 4.1780 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Rice sacks to runway: India's battle to rebrand jute

    From the boutiques of Christian Dior to royal wedding favours, jute is growing in popularity worldwide as demand for alternatives to plastic soars, with experts predicting the bag industry alone will be worth more than $3 billion by 2024.

  • Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two Hong Kong property agencies are suing heavily indebted China Evergrande Group over unpaid commissions, according to a court filing and media reports, piling pressure on the developer as it scrambles to raise funds and avert a collapse. Centaline filed a suit against Evergrande in September to recover HK$3.1 million ($398,196) in overdue commissions, a court filing showed, while the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Midland Holdings is claiming unpaid commission of HK$43.45 million for two developments in Hong Kong.

  • Coal Giant Told to Boost Output to Ease India’s Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- India is pushing state-run Coal India Ltd., the world’s top miner of the fuel, to boost production to help power plants navigate a supply squeeze and to meet longer-term ambitions to curb imports. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe nation, which relies on the fuel for about 70% of electricity generation, has already seen signs o

  • U.S. 30-Year Yield Rises to Highest Since June on Inflation Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury 30-year yields climbed to the highest level since June as rising energy prices stoke concern inflation will accelerateMost Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe benchmark 30-year yield jumped to 2.12% in early Tokyo trade, extending its advance from last month’s low of 1.81%. The break-even rate, a gauge of expectations of cons

  • Taiwan says it 'will not bend to pressure' as China stresses island's defenses with frequent military fly-bys

    A Chinse official warned Monday that "China will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush all attempts at 'Taiwan independence.'"

  • New Zealand raises rates for first time in seven years, more to come

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years and signalled further tightening to come, as it looks to get on top of inflationary pressures and cool a red-hot housing market. The 25 basis point rate hike marks the start of a tightening cycle that had been expected to begin in August, but was delayed after an outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant and a lockdown that is continuing in its biggest city Auckland. The increase in the cash rate to 0.50% by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had been forecast by all 20 economists polled by Reuters.

  • Air show coming to No. Colorado Regional Airport

    Air show coming to No. Colorado Regional Airport

  • JetBlue CEO Expects to Turn a Profit Next Year

    Oct.05 -- JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes says he expects the airline to be profitable by next year, citing a strong rebound in bookings this summer. Hayes spoke on "Bloomberg Markets."