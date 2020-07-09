Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million

AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd on Thursday said it was in talks to secure financing of over 1 billion ringgit ($234.52 million), a day after its auditor cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern due to the coronavirus-led travel slump.

"We have been presented with proposals in various forms of capital raising, be it debt or equity, and are in ongoing discussions with numerous parties, including investment banks, lenders, as well as interested investors in seeking a favourable outcome for the group," the airline said in a statement.

Some financial institutions have indicated that they would support its funding request of more than 1 billion ringgit, it said.

AirAsia has received deferrals from lessors and is working on further extensions, the statement added.





($1 = 4.2640 ringgit)





